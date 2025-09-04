Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC: Asplundh Tree Expert Lists Corporate Headquarters for Sale

The company will move to a more modern office building nearby

WILLOW GROVE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC announces the listing of its headquarters at 708 Blair Mill Road, a 93,692-square-foot office building situated on 13.3 acres in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. The property has served as the company's corporate headquarters since 1974.

Situated in the Business Park zoning district of Horsham Township, the property benefits from broad by-right uses including industrial, office and R&D applications. In addition, the property could be transitioned to medical or residential use. With a generous 13-acre footprint and 355 existing parking spaces, the property offers a flexible canvas to pursue either adaptive reuse, expansion or full redevelopment. The location is characterized by scarce availability of large, well-located land parcels, enhancing the long-term value proposition.

The property is well connected to regional highway infrastructure, providing seamless access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276), Route 611 and Route 63 (Welsh Road) and proximity to major employment hubs and residential communities throughout Montgomery County and the greater Philadelphia region.

Asplundh recently signed a long-term lease for a nearby office at 680 Blair Mill Road and will occupy the building upon the completion of renovations. The new facility offers a larger, more contemporary workplace for more than 400 local employees who support the company's operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Newmark Real Estate (Newmark) has been appointed to facilitate the sale of the property on behalf of Asplundh. The transaction will be led by a seasoned team, including Executive Managing Director Jeff Mack, Managing Director Ryan Guittare and Associate Angelo Brutico. Notably, Jeff Mack also previously negotiated the lease for 680 Blair Mill Road, bringing valuable insight and experience to this assignment.

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC?is a family-owned and managed company headquartered just outside of Philadelphia in Willow Grove, PA. Its One Asplundh approach provides a single point of contact to an extensive range of vegetation management, infrastructure and digital innovation services and storm / emergency restoration services for utilities, municipalities, power producers and other commercial and industrial customers. Asplundh employs approximately 36,000 throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Learn more at www.asplundh.com.

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. As of March 31, 2024, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 7,600 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

