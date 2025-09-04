Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) ("Eguana" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance energy storage systems, is pleased to announce it has been selected as an award recipient for the Energy Innovation Challenge, a collaborative program from Decentralized Energy Canada and the City of Medicine Hat aimed at empowering small and medium-sized Canadian businesses to overcome commercialization obstacles and bring their decentralised energy innovations to market.

The objective of the project is to expand and demonstrate utility-oriented functions in the Eguana EDGE Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) on a single feeder. Eguana will install nine EVOLVE lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) BESS in the distribution systems at three City of Medicine Hat facilities that allow Medicine Hat's distribution network operators to manage distribution voltage, circuit and feeder loading, balance phases and reduce losses, and increase resiliency to Medicine Hat's grid. Specifically, through the project, Eguana will:

Develop an operations-specific dashboard and control panel for distribution utility operators that helps them to manage the grid with Eguana systems

Develop and validate the autonomous controls on the BESS that support the dashboard

Introduce commercial (three phase) configuration of the Evolve product line

Evaluate the performance of the systems installed outdoors in a Northern Prairie environment

"Eguana would like to thank the City of Medicine Hat and Decentralized Energy Canada for providing such a valuable platform to develop and demonstrate these new energy technologies through the Energy Innovation Challenge," said Brent Harris, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Eguana Technologies Inc.

"Each kilowatt we can generate and integrate through renewable or decentralised solutions makes our system more efficient. We're proud to test and refine these innovations on their way to market," said Raymond Chokelal, Senior Engineer with the City's Utility Distribution Systems.

Harris added, "When people think of behind the meter battery energy storage systems they often think of backup power and energy independence, but these grid-edge batteries offer the greatest value when they can be operated as a fleet to deliver grid services to distribution utilities. Through this project we will add additional features to our Eguana Edge platform that will provide utility operations teams with better insights and more control, while also demonstrating the operation our advanced energy storage systems in new environments, increasing the visibility of our solutions to the market and expanding the range of applications."

