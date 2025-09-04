Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE unit has unveiled its FlexBank 1.0 modular utility-scale battery, offering 8.36 MWh per unit, with deployment expected in 2026.From ESS News Canadian Solar's battery storage unit, e-STORAGE, has introduced its next-generation utility-scale battery energy storage system, FlexBank 1.0. The modular solution offers up to 8.36 MWh of storage capacity per unit and a projected lifespan of up to 20 years. At the core of FlexBank 1.0 is a new modular open-frame architecture which enables each cabinet to function as an independent building block. According to the company, this ...

