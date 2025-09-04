India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has cut the rate on solar cells and modules from 12% to 5%, effective Sept. 22, aiming to lower costs and boost domestic solar manufacturing.From pv magazine India India's GST Council has reduced the GST rate on solar cells - whether or not assembled into modules - from 12% to 5%, effective Sept. 22. The tax cut is expected to make solar cells and modules more affordable, driving greater adoption of solar power systems among residential, commercial, and industrial consumers. As costs fall, the move is likely to accelerate the transition toward renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...