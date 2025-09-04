Breakout's evaluation-based prop trading model enables Kraken clients to trade at size and profit from successful strategies

Kraken, a technology platform built on crypto that unlocks access and reduces inefficiencies to drive financial freedom, today announced its acquisition of Breakout, an evaluation-based proprietary trading firm that provides skilled traders with the opportunity to earn payments for successfully deploying strategies at scale.

Effective September 1, this strategic acquisition expands Kraken's product suite for advanced traders. Breakout enables qualified traders to access up to $200,000 in notional capital. To qualify, traders must first purchase and pass a rigorous evaluation and maintain performance above predefined drawdown limits. Traders who succeed in the evaluation receive a funded account and are eligible to retain up to 90% of any profits they generate, which are paid directly to them on-demand.

Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Kraken said: "Breakout gives us a way to allocate capital based on proof of skill rather than access to capital itself. In a world that is rapidly shifting from who you know to what you know, we want to build systems that reward demonstrated performance, not pedigree. That is deeply embedded in Kraken's cultural DNA. Breakout's evaluation first model is designed to verify risk discipline, strategy consistency, and real market decision making under pressure. This is not simulation for simulation's sake. It is a filter for scalable signal."

This acquisition advances Kraken's mission by empowering the world's most capable traders to allocate at size into the crypto markets. It also reaffirms Kraken's commitment to building innovative, performance-based products that are open to all. Breakout, in turn, gains the benefit of Kraken's global infrastructure and trusted brand. Over time, Breakout will be integrated directly into the Kraken Pro platform, offering seamless access to eligible users.

Alex Miningham, co-founder and CEO of Breakout, said: "Breakout gives traders a performance-based starting point. Kraken delivers the scale and tools to grow. Together, both companies form a unified ecosystem that supports the full trader journey from education through independent capital deployment."

Sethi continued: "By integrating Breakout into Kraken, we are building an infrastructure layer where traders can earn their way into size, deploy capital with minimal friction, and get paid on merit. This is how modern capital platforms should work. Transparent, programmable, and open to anyone with an edge."

Breakout offers traders the ability to develop strategies across a selection of 50+ crypto pairs, with up to 5x leverage available on BTC and ETH contracts. Traders must pass an evaluation before receiving notional capital allocation, and must requalify if they breach drawdown thresholds.

A maximum $100,000 in notional capital is available for each funded client account. Clients are able to have more than one account, with a maximum of $200,000 in notional capital in aggregate.

For more information, please visit https://www.kraken.com/breakout.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 450 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by more than 15 million institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken Onchain and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About Breakout

Breakout is a crypto-native proprietary trading platform built to educate, fund, and scale serious crypto traders. Through a transparent, evaluation-based model, qualified traders can access funded accounts with no personal deposit required (other than the cost of the evaluation). Once a trader passes the evaluation and receives a funded account, they can access 50+ crypto pairs with institutional-grade liquidity and keep up to 90% of profits they generate, all of which can be withdrawn on-demand.

Breakout is built to set a higher standard: a trader-first design with clear rules, drawdown controls, visible leaderboards, and education that helps traders refine an edge in real-market conditions.

Breakout's mission is to reward skilled traders with scalable capital making performance, not personal bankroll, the basis for opportunity.

Breakout's evaluation program is intentionally rigorous and designed to verify a trader's risk-management skill and strategy discipline before any proprietary capital is allocated. Most applicants do not pass on their first attempt and there is no guarantee that your performance will improve or that you will pass any future evaluations. Prospective traders should purchase an evaluation only if they are confident in their trading ability and knowingly accept the risk of not qualifying for a funded account. Evaluation fees are non-refundable for each attempt once trading begins, regardless of outcome.

More at breakoutprop.com/kraken

