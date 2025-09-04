BASEUS TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO, LIMITED: Baseus Releases Premium Inspire Series with Sound By Bose technology, Bringing Great Sound as Accessible as ever

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market where premium sound often carries a premium price, leading global consumer electronics brand Baseus is set to change the landscape with the launch of the Baseus Inspire series. This flagship line of audio devices includes Sound by Bose technology, combining Bose's legendary audio tuning with Baseus' innovations in acoustics, AI, and design.

Launched ahead of IFA 2025, the Inspire series includes the XH1 noise-cancelling headphones, the XC1 open-ear earbuds, and the XP1 noise-cancelling earbuds. These products aim to bring a high-fidelity audio experience to a wider audience at accessible prices.

"Everyone has the right to be inspired by music," said He Shiyou, CEO of Baseus. "And great sound should be accessible and fit different lifestyles. That's why we leveraged Sound by Bose technology to launch the Inspire series to bring great sound to every moment."

Baseus also introduced the Security X1 Pro, the world's first Smart AI Dual-Tracking Security Camera with 3K resolution and 300° of horizontal tracking range, as well as the Baseus PicoGo II series of chargers and power banks with magnetic options supporting the latest Qi 2.2 charging standard.

Baseus Inspire XH1: Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Inspire XH1 headphones offer exceptional audio with expert tuning thanks to Sound by Bose technology, as well as supporting Dolby Audio, and Hi-Res Audio with LDAC support. The 360° soundstage brings music, movies, and games to life, ensuring each detail is delivered with precision, clarity, and zero distortion.

XH1's SoundFit technology personalizes audio according to user's hearing profile, and a 4-layer ANC system blocks out up to -48dB of noise. A dedicated 5-mic array and advanced DNN algorithms emphasize the user's voice and enable crystal-clear calls , even in environments with noise levels of up to 75 dB(A).

The headphones offer up to 100 hours of battery life and 12 additional hours with just a 10-minute charge. Their plush protein leather earcups and a generously-cushioned headband deliver velvet-soft, cloud-like comfort for extended use.

The Inspire XH1 comes in Cosmic Black and Starlight Off-White, and a limited set of Sunset Coral and Twilight Blue, which capture the two most picturesque moments of the day.

Baseus Inspire XC1: Open-Ear Earbuds

The Baseus Inspire XC1 open-ear clip-on earbuds are designed to offer premium audio performance and everyday convenience. It is one of the few earbuds that deliver top-notch audio with an open-ear design.

Featuring hybrid 2-Way Sound Engine (dynamic woofer for punchy bass and Knowles balanced armature tweeter for sparkling highs) and support for Hi-Res Audio Wireless certificate and LDAC audio codec, the XC1 earbuds deliver dynamic and detailed listening experience, and provides focused audio for private listening with minimal sound leakage.

The XC1 earbuds feature a unique zero-sense air cushion design with soft and non-irritating silicone, delivering unparalleled comfort for extended wear. It weighs just 6g per earbud and includes an improved ring joint that can withstand 10,000 bends so that it stays put however you move.

Powered by 4-mic AI ENC(Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology, it provides crystal clear calls no matter how noisy the surroundings are. Users can enjoy up to 8 hours of battery life per charge - extended to 40 hours, with the charging case - and a fast-charging feature that provides 2.5 additional hours in just 10 minutes.

Rated IP66 for water resistance and supporting Bluetooth® Core 6.1, app control, and multipoint connectivity, they achieve an ideal balance of high-fidelity sound and advanced features. The Baseus Inspire XC1 comes in Cosmic Black and Starlight Off-White, making it a versatile choice for audiophiles on the go.

Baseus Inspire XP1: Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

The XP1 noise-cancelling earbuds combine Sound by Bose technology with Dolby Audio for immersive, balanced sound, and feature an advanced adaptive ANC system that tailors cancellation up to -50dB based on environment. Dual-layer PU+PEEK diaphragms deliver crisp highs and impactful bass, enhanced by SuperBass 3.0 and SuperBalance 3.0 adaptive tuning to match content and context. A contoured ergonomic design mirrors the ear's natural shape for a snug, stable fit, using umbrella-shaped liquid silicone tips for comfort and isolation, while a 6-mic array with AI algorithms supports wind-resistant, noise-proof calls up to 80dB(A). Battery life reaches 8 hours per charge (ANC off) and up to 45 hours with the case, with 2.5 hours from a 10-minute charge. The flagship in-ear earbuds are available in Cosmic Black and Starlight Off-White.

In addition to the Inspire series, Baseus introduced new products in its charging and home security lineups.

The Baseus Security X1 Pro is the world's first smart AI dual-tracking security camera. It completely eliminates the blind spots of traditional surveillance with its pioneering "independently rotating dual-camera tracking system." The X1 Pro integrates advanced NeuraNex 2.0 AI algorithms to deliver stunning Dual 3K Ultra HD video. With an AI Sentry Mode, it transforms traditional passive monitoring into proactive intelligent defense.

To ensure battery endurance in line with Baseus' commitment to sustainability, the X1 Pro is equipped with a solar panel featuring an industry-exclusive automatic sun-powered tracking system. This prevents power concerns by making sure the camera is always charged. The patented three-axis flexible bracket allows easy mounting, especially in corner spaces. The X1 Pro works on a subscription-free model, supporting expandable storage up to 512GB. The X1 Pro is coming soon to Kickstarter this October- stay tuned for the official launch.

For portable power, the Baseus PicoGo II series offers smaller, faster, and safer charging solutions ideal for Apple devices and the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The standout product is the PicoGo AE11 67W charger that is more compact than many alternatives and can power a 14-inch MacBook Pro at full speed. Featuring the same USB port setup and compact design, the PicoGo AE 21 100W charger delivers faster speed with a digital display, while its foldable prongs further reduce overall size compared to most 100W chargers. With advanced algorithms and material design, it also reduces the chances of overheating.

Baseus is also at the forefront of the next generation of wireless charging as one of the first brands to launch Qi2.2-certified products, which will provide 25W wireless charging. Key products in this lineup include the PicoGo AM61 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank with 45W of power and a 10,000 mAh capacity, the PicoGo AF21 Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, and the upcoming VC2 Pro car mount and AM52 Ultra-Slim Magnetic Wireless Power Bank.

Price and Availability

Baseus Inspire XH1 ($149.99/€169.99) will be available starting September 4, 2025, through the Baseus US official website, Baseus DE official website, Amazon U.S., Amazon DE and Amazon UK. The XC1 ($129.99/€149.99) and XP1 ($129.99/€149.99) will become available through the above channels in the coming weeks.

Media Contact:

Baseus PR Team

pr@baseus.com

https://www.baseus.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763250/KV.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763245/XH1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763246/XH1_color.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763247/XC1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763251/Hybrid_2_Way_Driver_System.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763244/XP1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763248/Security_X1_Pro.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763249/PicoGo_Series__Qi2_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098707/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baseus-releases-premium-inspire-series-with-sound-by-bose-technology-bringing-great-sound-as-accessible-as-ever-302546469.html