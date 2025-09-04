The retail media sector is projected to exceed $300 billion by 2030, accounting for approximately 20% of total global advertising revenue, according to the latest research from Omdia. This significant growth trajectory follows the rapid expansion of retail media as more players enter the market.

Retail media networks are platforms that enable brands to advertise on retailers' digital properties while leveraging first-party customer data. These platforms are gaining traction as traditional advertising channels face mounting challenges from data privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies.

"The retail media landscape is experiencing unprecedented expansion as retailers recognize the substantial revenue potential of their customer data and digital real estate," said Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at Omdia. "With projections showing retail media capturing one-fifth of all advertising spend by the end of this decade, we're witnessing a fundamental shift in the advertising ecosystem."

Key factors driving this growth include:

Retailers seeking new revenue streams beyond traditional commerce

Brands demanding more targeted advertising solutions with measurable ROI

The rising value of first-party data in a privacy-focused digital environment

Technological advancements enabling more sophisticated retail media offerings

These findings, along with Omdia's latest insights into the future of advertising and media, will be presented at IBC2025, where Omdia returns as the Official Research Partner for the third consecutive year. The event takes place September 12-15, 2025, at the RAI Amsterdam.

"I am excited to share these retail media projections as part of our ongoing partnership with IBC," said Rua Aguete. "As with other digital advertising transformations, retail media represents a major opportunity for media companies to diversify revenue streams. This trend aligns with our broader research showing the advertising video market is set to reach $400 billion by 2028."

Jo Mayer, Head of Marketing, IBC added, "We're delighted to welcome Omdia back to IBC as our Official Research Partner for the third consecutive year. Their trusted insights and expert analysis help shape meaningful industry conversations and drive informed decision-making. As retail media reshapes the future of advertising, we look forward to showcasing Omdia's latest findings at IBC2025."

As established players and new entrants intensify competition, innovation in retail media is expected to accelerate creating fresh opportunities for brands to connect with consumers at critical moments along the shopping journey.

