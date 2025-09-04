Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DataRemote, Inc.: DataRemote Announces California State Fire Marshal Listing for POTS IN A BOX

Office of the State Fire Marshal, California compliance portfolio now includes the latest 90X1, 90X2 and VAB-1 POTS IN A BOX® product line.

SACARAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / DataRemote has successfully expanded our Office of the State Fire Marshal, California (CSFM) compliance portfolio to include the latest 90X1, 90X2 and VAB-1 POTS IN A BOX® products.

Building on our existing CSFM listing for the CDS-9090 and CDS-9010 products, this achievement ensures our complete product line meets California's stringent fire and life safety standards.

DataRemote Products Now CSFM Listed:

  • 90X1, 90X2 and VAB-1 - Listing #7305-2384:0002

  • CDS-9090 and CDS-9010 - Listing #7305-2384:0001

Acquiring this CSFM listing complements our existing UL-864 certification for fire alarm system compatibility. While UL-864 certification is not required for POTS line replacement devices, we voluntarily pursued and obtained this certification to provide you with maximum flexibility and confidence when installing our devices to provide telecom communications for fire alarm control panels.

This CSFM listing provides several important benefits for your projects and installations:

  • Streamlined Approvals - CSFM certification significantly reduces misunderstandings from local Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) throughout California and often carries weight in other states that recognize California's rigorous standards.

  • Project Compliance - You can specify and install DataRemote products knowing they meet the highest NFPA, UL and CSFM regulatory standards and meet applicable fire and life safety requirements for emergency signaling equipment.

  • Comprehensive Documentation - Both CSFM and UL-864 certifications provide robust documentation to satisfy even the most stringent local requirements.

"The shutdown of copper networks presents a challenge for businesses. In the case of fire codes, violations can accumulate on a day-by-day basis for non-compliance. Our solutions provide a seamless, reliable, and compliant landline alternative, ensuring critical communications remain uninterrupted," said Timor Brik, COO at DataRemote, Inc.

We understand that navigating local compliance requirements can be challenging, and this CSFM listing is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting your success.

About DataRemote

Since 1991, DataRemote has led the way as a pioneer in the industrial Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Cellular Technology sectors. We specialize in cellular routers and modems, providing direct cellular replacements for outdated TDM wireline circuits. Visit https://dataremote.com for more information.

About Office of the State Fire Marshal, California

OSFM protects life and property through the development and application of fire prevention, engineering, training and education, and enforcement. The State Fire Marshal's Building Materials Listing Program was initially established to mandate approval and listing of fire alarm systems and devices before their sale or marketing in the state. Product approval involves rigorous testing, and companies must utilize accredited laboratories for testing to list products in California.

CONTACT:

Timor Brik
tbrik@dataremote.com

SOURCE: DataRemote



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/dataremote-announces-california-state-fire-marshal-listing-for-pots-in-a-box-1067649

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.