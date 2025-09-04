DataRemote, Inc.: DataRemote Announces California State Fire Marshal Listing for POTS IN A BOX

Office of the State Fire Marshal, California compliance portfolio now includes the latest 90X1, 90X2 and VAB-1 POTS IN A BOX® product line.

SACARAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / DataRemote has successfully expanded our Office of the State Fire Marshal, California (CSFM) compliance portfolio to include the latest 90X1, 90X2 and VAB-1 POTS IN A BOX® products.

Building on our existing CSFM listing for the CDS-9090 and CDS-9010 products, this achievement ensures our complete product line meets California's stringent fire and life safety standards.

DataRemote Products Now CSFM Listed:

90X1, 90X2 and VAB-1 - Listing #7305-2384:0002

CDS-9090 and CDS-9010 - Listing #7305-2384:0001

Acquiring this CSFM listing complements our existing UL-864 certification for fire alarm system compatibility. While UL-864 certification is not required for POTS line replacement devices, we voluntarily pursued and obtained this certification to provide you with maximum flexibility and confidence when installing our devices to provide telecom communications for fire alarm control panels.

This CSFM listing provides several important benefits for your projects and installations:

Streamlined Approvals - CSFM certification significantly reduces misunderstandings from local Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) throughout California and often carries weight in other states that recognize California's rigorous standards.

Project Compliance - You can specify and install DataRemote products knowing they meet the highest NFPA, UL and CSFM regulatory standards and meet applicable fire and life safety requirements for emergency signaling equipment.

Comprehensive Documentation - Both CSFM and UL-864 certifications provide robust documentation to satisfy even the most stringent local requirements.

"The shutdown of copper networks presents a challenge for businesses. In the case of fire codes, violations can accumulate on a day-by-day basis for non-compliance. Our solutions provide a seamless, reliable, and compliant landline alternative, ensuring critical communications remain uninterrupted," said Timor Brik, COO at DataRemote, Inc.

We understand that navigating local compliance requirements can be challenging, and this CSFM listing is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting your success.

About DataRemote

Since 1991, DataRemote has led the way as a pioneer in the industrial Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Cellular Technology sectors. We specialize in cellular routers and modems, providing direct cellular replacements for outdated TDM wireline circuits. Visit https://dataremote.com for more information.

About Office of the State Fire Marshal, California

OSFM protects life and property through the development and application of fire prevention, engineering, training and education, and enforcement. The State Fire Marshal's Building Materials Listing Program was initially established to mandate approval and listing of fire alarm systems and devices before their sale or marketing in the state. Product approval involves rigorous testing, and companies must utilize accredited laboratories for testing to list products in California.

