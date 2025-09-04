Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Privatejet.com Launches Wilbur: The First AI-Powered Private Jet Charter Assistant

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / The future in private jet charter travel is here and its name is Wilbur. PrivateJet.com, (PrivateJet.com LLC), the leading domain in private aviation, has launched the world's first AI-powered private jet charter assistant. Engineered by a leading team of professionals, this unique proprietary system provides real-time estimates using internal data based on hundreds of thousands of quotes. That means no third-party data is used, providing customers with the most realistic, up-to-date, and competitive pricing in the industry.

The process is as simple as telling Wilbur when and where you want to travel, how many passengers, and whether it's a one way or round-trip flight. Wilbur then recommends airports, detailed aircraft options across all categories with photos, and transparent pricing estimates - all in a matter of seconds. This advanced technology helps customers navigate any complexities of on-demand air charter by comparing aircraft types, different interiors and cabin sizes, passenger capacities, and onboard amenities.

Aptly named, Wilbur pays tribute to aviation pioneer Wilbur Wright, one of the legendary brothers who achieved the first powered, sustained, and controlled airplane flight. And like its namesake who revolutionized travel, AI Wilbur is transforming the booking process by making private jet chartering faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever before. The AI-powered system is designed to save users time and increase operational efficiency.

Privatejet.com Director of Sales Michael Loff said, "Wilbur enhances the customer experience by providing access to our database, empowering users to explore and identify the best options for their needs, all at their fingertips."

Privatejet.com users are met with 24/7 white-glove customer service to access more than 6,000 aircraft spread across 240 models, connecting them to over 15,000 airports worldwide. The addition of Wilbur to Privatejet.com elevates the company's mission to combine innovative technology with concierge service, setting a new standard in how luxury and business travel is booked and experienced.

Contact: Charter@privatejet.com

SOURCE: Privatejet.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/privatejet.com-launches-wilbur-the-first-ai-powered-private-jet-charter-assis-1068376

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.