Privatejet.com Launches Wilbur: The First AI-Powered Private Jet Charter Assistant

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / The future in private jet charter travel is here and its name is Wilbur. PrivateJet.com, (PrivateJet.com LLC), the leading domain in private aviation, has launched the world's first AI-powered private jet charter assistant. Engineered by a leading team of professionals, this unique proprietary system provides real-time estimates using internal data based on hundreds of thousands of quotes. That means no third-party data is used, providing customers with the most realistic, up-to-date, and competitive pricing in the industry.

The process is as simple as telling Wilbur when and where you want to travel, how many passengers, and whether it's a one way or round-trip flight. Wilbur then recommends airports, detailed aircraft options across all categories with photos, and transparent pricing estimates - all in a matter of seconds. This advanced technology helps customers navigate any complexities of on-demand air charter by comparing aircraft types, different interiors and cabin sizes, passenger capacities, and onboard amenities.

Aptly named, Wilbur pays tribute to aviation pioneer Wilbur Wright, one of the legendary brothers who achieved the first powered, sustained, and controlled airplane flight. And like its namesake who revolutionized travel, AI Wilbur is transforming the booking process by making private jet chartering faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever before. The AI-powered system is designed to save users time and increase operational efficiency.

Privatejet.com Director of Sales Michael Loff said, "Wilbur enhances the customer experience by providing access to our database, empowering users to explore and identify the best options for their needs, all at their fingertips."

Privatejet.com users are met with 24/7 white-glove customer service to access more than 6,000 aircraft spread across 240 models, connecting them to over 15,000 airports worldwide. The addition of Wilbur to Privatejet.com elevates the company's mission to combine innovative technology with concierge service, setting a new standard in how luxury and business travel is booked and experienced.

