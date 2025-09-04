LegalMatch.com: Liens: Are You at Risk? LegalMatch Highlights What Every Homeowner and Contractor Needs to Know

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / As construction activity remains strong across the board with residential and commercial projects, so does the potential for construction liens to come into play. Whether an individual receives a lien on their property or a contractor places a lien on a property, the legalities on both sides can make your head spin. LegalMatch.com , America's most trusted attorney-client matching platform, highlights the legal landscape of construction liens.

A construction lien, commonly known as a "mechanic's lien," is a legal claim against a property in order to secure payment for unpaid labor, services, or materials used in the project. There are two sides to a construction lien: the party that receives the lien and the party that places the lien on a property.

Legal complexities for homeowners receiving a lien may include:

Validity of the lien: Accuracy of the work performed, whether or not it was authorized, the amount being accurate, the filing dates aligning with statutory deadlines, the required notices being served properly, etc.

Understanding Legal Procedures: Construction laws that vary by state, the possible need to file a formal response to the lien claim in court, possible defense against foreclosure, etc.

Legal complexities for contractors placing a lien may include:

Meeting firm deadlines: This can include preliminary notices before work begins, lien-filing deadlines, and enforcement deadlines after a lien is filed and within a certain timeframe.

Compliance: This includes proper construction licensing, accurate lien information about the project, the property itself, the work performed, the amount owed, and ensuring the lien was properly served to the property owner.

"On either side of a construction lien, you can find yourself confused and worried about legal accuracy and ramifications. For peace of mind and effectiveness, legal review is necessary to ensure the result you are looking for," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

LegalMatch can match individuals for free with a business attorney or real estate attorney , depending on the circumstances of the case. The platform also features an Online Law Library , which includes articles on liens, construction law , real estate law , and more, providing individuals with the resources they need to make informed decisions about their legal issues.

