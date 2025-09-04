Digital Offering, LLC: Digital Offering Receives NYSE Approval For Limited Underwriting Membership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Digital Offering, a FINRA member and leading boutique investment bank that provides companies with capital raising, corporate and strategic advisory services, is pleased to announce that it has received NYSE approval for its Limited Underwriting Membership in addition the previously approved Nasdaq membership. This important milestone enables Digital Offering to act as a lead underwriter for IPOs on the NYSE and NYSE American, further enhancing its ability to deliver strategic and customized capital markets solutions to its clients.

The new status not only enhances Digital Offerings' standing in the capital markets as the leader in crowd-financed IPOs but also reflects the firm's strategic vision of expanding its investment banking and advisory services to democratize underwritings and offerings to Main Street along with Wall Street. By combining its crowd-finance methodology with innovative alternative financing solutions, Digital Offering supports full-service capital solutions for high-quality private and public growth companies.

Digital Offering most recently completed the first ever crowd financing IPO onto the NYSE for $75 million from over 30,000 investors for Newsmax Inc. (NYSE: NMAX), and in addition completed a $225 million private placement for from over 8,000 investors, making it one of the largest Red D 506(c) offerings to date under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act. Digital Offering is currently the investment banker to the LA Times Media Group, ARMR Sciences Inc., Phoenix Energy One, LLC, Starfighters Space Inc., SugarFina, Parler, Heart Sciences, Worksport and Harmon Drugs as well as several others, all utilizing the Digital Offering crowd financed methodology.

For companies interested in working with Digital Offering, please email us at deals @ digitaloffering.com

About Digital Offering

Digital Offering, LLC ("Digital Offering") is a next-generation investment bank and a leader in crowd-financed public offerings. The firm partners with high-quality private and public growth companies to access U.S. capital markets and achieve their growth objectives. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Digital Offering applies traditional investment banking best practices to the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act to maximize deal awareness and connect issuers with the right investors.

Digital Offering's principals have played a key role in shaping the framework for Regulation A+ crowd-financed offerings, leading the first successful Reg A+ IPO to list on a National Securities Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, with other Reg A+ offerings following the blazing trail. Interested parties can learn more at https://www.digitaloffering.com

