GoldenPeaks Capital ("GPC"), one of the fastest growing independent producers of green energy in Europe, has celebrated the official opening of its Hungarian flagship photovoltaic project in Bodroghalom the Zemplén Solar Park.

GoldenPeaks Capital Chief Executive Officer Fabian Gaus welcomed the Hungarian representatives from business and politics: "This project represents a meaningful step forward in Hungary's renewable energy journey and a proud milestone for our company. Hungary plays a key role in our long-term strategy, and this project reflects our full commitment to the country's clean energy future"

With an installed capacity of 64.56 MWp, the two-block photovoltaic facility produces approximately 94.6 GWh of clean electricity annually enough to provide power for over 30,000 people every year. Over its lifetime, the project is expected to save more than 860,000 tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the carbon neutralization of over one million trees.

Since March 2025, the Zemplén Solar Park has been fully operational, delivering stable, clean electricity to the Hungarian market. Over nearly four months of production, the plant has consistently proven its reliability not only as a source of renewable energy, but also as an active contributor to Hungary's grid services. It is also the first plant in GoldenPeacks Capital's portfolio to participate in the automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve segment, strengthening national grid stability through ancillary services. With its long-term PPA partner, Faerch Group, GoldenPeaks Capital has further ensured commercial stability and alignment with an industrial off-taker that shares our values and our long-term vision of enhancing green energy in Hungary.

GoldenPeaks Capital has already established a leading position in the Hungarian PPA-market following the signing of a landmark 12-year physical PPA with Faerch in 2024. Backed by a strong track record in delivering clean energy solutions across Europe, GoldenPeaks Capital remains committed to driving innovation and reliability in the energy transition. As the Hungarian PPA market continues to evolve, the company is well positioned to support local corporates in achieving their decarbonization objectives.

GoldenPeaks Capital, is a company specializing in the construction and operation of solar systems and one of the largest photovoltaic system owners in Poland and Hungary, with over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects worldwide. In addition, GPC is a pioneer in the introduction of new technologies in Eastern Europe with various BESS PV pilot projects in Poland and Hungary. GoldenPeaks Capital will further increase the pace of shaping the industry of renewable energies in Eastern Europe by applying the seamless integration of all sectors of GPC, such as project development engineering, financing structuring, supply chain management, construction commissioning, asset operations, and commercial energy sales among others, ensuring an invaluable alignment of methodologies, ethics and goals. GoldenPeaks Capital has been awarded for its green commitment, receiving the highest sustainability quality score (SQS1) from Moody's for their green bond framework.

