Dental Consumables Market worth US$66.94 billion by 2030 with 8.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dental Consumables Market, valued at US$40.64 billion in 2024, stood at US$43.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$66.94 billion by the end of the period. The dental consumables market is witnessing steady growth fueled by the surging incidence of dental disorders, rising oral hygiene awareness, and the burgeoning demand for cosmetic dental treatments. The development of dental materials and technologies, including bonding agents and impression materials, is improving treatment efficacy and propelling product use among professionals. Also supporting market momentum are the growth of dental tourism and enhanced access to dental services in emerging markets.

By product type, the market is segmented into dental restoration, orthodontics, periodontics, infection control, endodontics, whitening products, finishing & polishing products, and other dental consumables. The rising prevalence of dental caries and tooth decay has increased demand for restorative materials like composites, amalgams, ceramics, and dental implants, and the dental restoration segment is expected to hold the largest market share. The segment's growth is also accelerated by technological developments in restorative dentistry and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. Furthermore, the segment's leading position in the market is maintained by the wide range of restorative solutions that are customized to meet the needs of each patient.

By end user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, DSO, and other end users. Because of the high volume of dental treatments in hospitals and clinics, and extensive access to advanced dental technologies and equipment, the dental hospitals and clinics segment has the largest market share. The leading position of the segment is primarily attributable to the presence of qualified dentists, specialized treatment facilities, and the ability to offer a variety of services. It is also supported by increased investment in updating clinical premises and patients' demand for centralized and reliable care.

By geography, the dental consumables market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC Countries. Europe leads the dental consumables market, supported by a strong oral healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of advanced dental materials and technologies, and high consumer demand for quality dental products. The region's dominance is also due to the presence of leading dental companies headquartered in Europe, which drive ongoing innovation and product availability. High disposable income levels and rising health awareness among consumers also contribute to increased uptake of dental consumables. Additionally, the expanding network of dental clinics, laboratories, and hospitals, along with continuous product premiumization, solidifies Europe's position as a leader in the global dental consumables market.

The major players operating in the dental consumables market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), ZimVie Inc. (US), Solventum (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Septodont Holding (France), Ultradent Products (US), VOCO GmbH (Germany), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), SDI Limited (Australia), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany), Brasseler USA (US), SHOFU INC. (Japan), Zhermack SpA (Italy), BISCO, Inc. (US), and Dental Technologies Inc. (US). These companies implemented strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, integrations, acquisitions, product launches, and expansions to enhance their presence in the dental consumables market.

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland):

Institut Straumann AG is a renowned leader in the dental consumables market, particularly in the field of dental implants and related solutions. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of dental consumables, including dental implants, prosthetics, biomaterials, and digital solutions. It operates in three key segments: Implant Solutions, Restorative Solutions, and Others. Its dental implant systems are known for their precision engineering, biocompatibility, and reliability, making them a preferred choice among dental professionals worldwide. Straumann provides a diverse selection of dental implant systems for a variety of clinical scenarios and patient demands, including iconic products like the BLX, TLX, and PURE implants. The company also provides a wide range of prosthetic solutions such as crowns, bridges, dentures, and implant-supported prosthetics made of titanium, zirconia, and PEEK. The company has a significant presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The company's strong global presence and strategic partnerships have contributed to its growth in the dental consumables market.

Envista (US)

Envista Holdings is a leading player in the dental consumables market. The company offers a wide range of dental equipment and consumables, including dental implants, prosthetics, imaging systems, endodontic tools, restorative materials, and infection prevention products. The company encompasses several well-known brands, including Nobel Biocare, KaVo Kerr, and Ormco, each specializing in different aspects of dental care, such as implantology, restorative dentistry, orthodontics, and imaging solutions. Envista operates in the dental implants segment under Nobel Biocare, Implant Direct, and Alpha-Bio Tec brands. The company has a broad global reach, with its products sold in over 120 countries. Envista separated from Danaher Corporation (US) in 2019 as an independent company to focus solely on dental solutions.

Dentsply Sirona (US)

Dentsply Sirona is a prominent player in the global dental consumables market, offering a broad range of products across categories such as restoration, endodontics, prosthodontics, and implants. Its portfolio includes intraoral scanners, 3D printers, dental handpieces, restorative materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, sealants, impression materials, aligners, dental implants, digital dentures, crown and bridge materials, bone grafts, custom abutments, and dental alloys. The company maintains a strong presence in the US and operates in around 120 countries. It primarily pursues inorganic growth strategies, including acquisitions and geographic expansion. Notable examples include the acquisition of Datum Dental and Byte in January 2021, and the acquisition of MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. in June 2016, an Israel-based dental implant manufacturer, for USD 375 million.

