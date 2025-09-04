DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: AI in Nutraceuticals Market Hits $2.48 Billion in 2032, Set to Transform Personalized Health with 8.19% CAGR | Says DataM Intelligence

AI in Nutraceuticals Market Accelerates Toward Personalized Health Revolution

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence report, "The AI in Nutraceuticals Market Size was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to surge to USD 2.48 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.19% during 2025-2032". This growth underscores a paradigm shift: the convergence of artificial intelligence and nutraceutical development is unlocking unprecedented capabilities-enabling data-driven formulation, personalized recommendations, quality control, and supply chain optimization.

The Dawn of Predictive and Adaptive Nutraceutical Solutions

AI is transforming the nutraceutical industry with advances in machine learning, predictive analytics, computer vision, and natural language processing. These technologies streamline R&D pipelines-driving faster product formulation, real-time quality assurance, and supply chain transparency. From optimizing extraction techniques to enabling traceability through advanced systems, AI empowers companies to deliver highly effective, tailored supplements while maintaining consumer trust.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure of the Report (Use Corporate Email ID for a Quick Response): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ai-in-nutraceuticals-market

Market Segmentation Overview

By product type, the market divides into dietary supplements and functional foods. Dietary supplements-such as capsules, powders, and gummies-remain the predominant form benefiting from AI-enhanced personalization. Functional foods, including fortified beverages and snack bars, are gaining traction as AI enables precise formulation for targeted health outcomes.

By application, AI's scope spans product formulation, personalized nutrition, quality control & safety assurance, and supply chain optimization. Personalized nutrition solutions represent a growing share in 2024, fueled by demand for individualized wellness. Product formulation driven by AI reduces time-to-market, while AI-based quality control ensures consistency and regulatory compliance. Supply chain optimization, including predictive logistics, supports cost-efficient scalability.

By technology, machine learning and predictive analytics dominate value share in 2024, enhancing trend forecasting and consumer insight mining. Computer vision systems are increasingly used in quality control to detect deviations, while natural language processing aids in analyzing consumer feedback to refine formulations.

By deployment mode, cloud-based platforms hold the larger share due to scalability, ease of integration, and real-time analytics. On-premise systems remain relevant for enterprises with strict data control requirements.

Regional Analysis:

U.S. Market Analysis: Innovation through AI and Strategic Collaborations

The United States represented over 20.4% of the global AI in Nutraceuticals Market value in 2024. Fueled by widespread health consciousness, chronic disease prevalence, and a mature technology ecosystem, the U.S. market leads in AI-driven product customization and predictive R&D.

Latest Trends & Developments

Partnerships and platform launches : Major nutraceutical companies are expanding AI collaborations with health-data analytics firms to enhance personalized product offerings.

: Major nutraceutical companies are expanding AI collaborations with health-data analytics firms to enhance personalized product offerings. Regulatory alignment : U.S. regulatory bodies are supporting innovation by promoting AI applications in product safety while ensuring consumer protection.

: U.S. regulatory bodies are supporting innovation by promoting AI applications in product safety while ensuring consumer protection. Digital wellness platforms: Tech-enabled wellness apps are integrating AI-based supplement recommendations, propelling growth in personalized nutrition.

Get Customization in the report as per your business requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/ai-in-nutraceuticals-market

Japan Market Overview: Aging Population Drives Tailored Solutions

In Japan, advanced digital infrastructure and a demographic shift toward longevity are fostering AI-powered nutraceutical innovation. With high life expectancy and a preventive health culture, Japan is emerging as a key regional market.

Recent Developments

Japanese firms are deploying AI to analyze genetic and lifestyle datasets-developing nutraceuticals targeting age-related conditions such as cognitive health, bone strength, and cardiovascular wellness.

The government is backing research initiatives blending AI, nutrition science, and aging-promoting clinical studies and technology-enabled product validation.

Cross-border partnerships have intensified, with global companies collaborating with Japanese research centers to co-develop next-gen AI-driven functional foods.

Industry Momentum: Innovation, Personalization, and Market Positioning

AI is powering a wave of next-generation nutraceuticals-moving beyond basic supplementation to data-backed, personalized solutions. In 2024 alone, consumer surveys indicated nearly half of buyers preferred AI-verified health claims, and AI tools reduced product development time by an average of 30%. Adoption of AI in marketing and formulation has also boosted innovation, with more than two-thirds of companies reporting that AI enhances product development efficiency.

Key trends shaping the industry include:

Personalization at scale : AI enables mass-customization based on individual biometrics, lifestyle, and genomic profiles.

: AI enables mass-customization based on individual biometrics, lifestyle, and genomic profiles. Operational efficiency : Streamlined supply chain and formulation processes reduce R&D costs and shorten time-to-market.

: Streamlined supply chain and formulation processes reduce R&D costs and shorten time-to-market. Consumer trust through transparency: AI ensures product traceability and quality, strengthening brand credibility.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies such as Nestlé Health Science, Danone S.A., BASF, Herbalife, ADM, Yakult, Otsuka, DSM, and NOW Health Group are integrating AI into nutraceuticals. Their investments in AI for ingredient discovery, tailored formulation, and predictive health applications position them at the forefront of this evolving sector.

Purchase This Exclusive Report at Just USD 4350 Only: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=ai-in-nutraceuticals-market

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the AI in Nutraceuticals Market is poised for sustained expansion. With accuracy and personalization at its core-driven by machine learning, predictive analytics, and deep data insights-the industry is set to redefine consumer expectations. Emerging trends like psychobiotics, AI-assisted functional foods, and integrated wellness platforms will continue to drive growth beyond 2032.

Event: Vitafoods Asia 2025 + DataM Intelligence

Vitafoods Asia 2025, scheduled for 17-19 September at QSNCC, Bangkok, is Asia's premier nutraceutical trade event, drawing 650+ global exhibitors and 13,000+ industry professionals. The event acts as a catalyst for the nutraceuticals industry by showcasing the latest in functional foods, dietary supplements, probiotics, botanicals, and personalized nutrition. With dedicated zones for new ingredients, finished products, and contract manufacturing, it fosters innovation and cross-border partnerships. Expert-led forums on regulatory trends, sustainability, and microbiome science equip businesses with actionable insights. By connecting suppliers, manufacturers, and brand owners, Vitafoods Asia accelerates market entry, product innovation, and investment in the fast-growing nutraceuticals sector.

For more details or to schedule a meeting at the event, please contact: manjari@datamintelligence.com

Related Report:

Pet Nutraceuticals Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 4.6% CAGR Through 2031 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size to Surge from $174.5B in 2022 to $327.5B by 2030 Nutraceutical Excipients Market Size Poised for 7.45% CAGR Through 2030

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence is a renowned provider of market research, delivering deep insights through pricing analysis, market share breakdowns, and competitive intelligence. The company specializes in strategic reports that guide businesses in high-growth sectors such as nutraceuticals and AI-driven health innovations.

To find out more, visit https://www.datamintelligence.com/ or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

USA: +1 877-441-4866

Email:Sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Content Source:https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ai-in-nutraceuticals-market

Visit Our Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-in-nutraceuticals-market-hits-2-48-billion-in-2032--set-to-transform-personalized-health-with-8-19-cagr--says-datam-intelligence-302546663.html