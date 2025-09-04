Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): New Documentary Unlocking Pigeon Mission Uncovers a Forgotten WWII Rescue and the Collective Pursuit of Peace for Humanity

HAIKOU, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center:

A new documentary, Unlocking Pigeon Mission, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, was released on September 3rd. The film sheds light on a little-known chapter of the history: a daring rescue of Allied Prisoners of War (POWs) on China's Hainan Island in 1945.

Explore the new documentary, Unlocking Pigeon Mission on www.hicn.cn

"Pigeon Mission" was carried out on August 27, 1945, twelve days after Japan's unconditional surrender. A nine-member Sino-American team parachuted into Basuo in western Hainan's Dongfang City, to liberate over 200 Allied POWs who had survived nearly three years of brutal captivity and forced labor. Of the more than 500 POWs initially sent to the camp, including members of Australia's "Gull Force," less than half survived the ordeal.

The documentary follows Australian researcher Brendan John Worrell as he revisits Hainan to piece together this fragmented history. His journey uncovers a story far deeper than a military operation, revealing the profound courage and compassion of the local Chinese people.

Through interviews with witnesses, including 100-year-old former laborer Zhang Renchang, the film reveals how local Chinese workers and guerrilla fighters risked their lives to secretly provide food and aid to the Allied POWs. This quiet, steadfast assistance was a critical lifeline for the prisoners.

Ultimately, Unlocking Pigeon Mission transcends its historical subject to deliver a universal warning. It powerfully illustrates that war is a devastating nightmare inflicting profound suffering on all humanity, serving as a poignant reminder that peace, like air and sunshine, is precious and must be meticulously safeguarded. The film underscores a timeless message: the spirit of international solidarity and the collective pursuit of peace are the most powerful forces against evil, capable of transforming a "Hell Island" of captivity into a "Paradise Island" of freedom and shared humanity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764731/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-documentary-unlocking-pigeon-mission-uncovers-a-forgotten-wwii-rescue-and-the-collective-pursuit-of-peace-for-humanity-302546665.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.