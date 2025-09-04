Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
WKN: A2PBYQ | ISIN: US29350E1047
02.09.25 | 15:13
0,215 Euro
+12,92 % +0,025
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 16:14 Uhr
Renovaro Biosciences: Lunai Bioworks Inc. Retains American Defense International

Collaboration aims to apply Lunai Bioworks Inc. biomedical AI platform to accelerate countermeasure development for chemical agents like sarin and other biothreats

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Lunai Bioworks Inc. DBA Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB), Lunai Bioworks Inc. is an AI-powered tech bio company pioneering safe and responsible generative biology. With proprietary chemical datasets, advanced machine learning, and a focus on dual-use risk management, Lunai is redefining how artificial intelligence can accelerate therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats, today announced that it had retained American Defense International, Inc. (ADI), a leading Washington, D.C.-based consulting and government affairs firm specializing in defense and national security.

This collaboration is designed to support U.S. government agencies in the development of advanced countermeasures against chemical and biological weapons, including highly toxic agents such as sarin nerve gas. Lunai and ADI will work together to position Lunai's proprietary AI-enabled biomedical data platforms as key assets in identifying, testing, and accelerating the development of protective and therapeutic responses to emerging national security threats.

"Our mission is to leverage technology to protect and enhance human health," said David Weinstein, CEO of Lunai Bioworks Inc. "In an era of rising geopolitical instability and biothreat risk, we believe our predictive platforms can offer government agencies critical tools to respond more rapidly and effectively to chemical and biological weapon threats."

American Defense International will serve as Lunai's strategic advisor in Washington, helping to align Lunai's capabilities with key government initiatives, including programs within the Department of Defense (DoD), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA),The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and other biodefense and homeland security stakeholders.

"We are proud to work with Lunai Bioworks Inc. to support the U.S. government's preparedness and response efforts against weapons of mass destruction," said Van Hipp, Chairman of American Defense International. "Lunai's technology is uniquely suited to accelerate discovery and deployment of lifesaving interventions in scenarios where time and precision are critical."

Lunai's AI platform is already used in clinical and pharmaceutical settings to harmonize complex, multi-source biomedical data and improve predictive accuracy. This relationship marks a strategic extension of its capabilities into defense and biodefense applications.

About Lunai Bioworks Inc. DBA Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB)

Lunai Bioworks Inc. is an AI-powered tech bio company pioneering safe and responsible generative biology. With proprietary chemical datasets, advanced machine learning, and a focus on dual-use risk management, Lunai is redefining how artificial intelligence can accelerate therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats.

About American Defense International, Inc.

American Defense International, Inc. (ADI) is a premier government affairs and business development firm based in Washington, D.C. With decades of experience, ADI provides strategic counsel and representation in national security, defense, and energy sectors, supporting clients in engaging effectively with the U.S. government.

Contact:

David Weinstein
Chief Executive Officer
investors@renovaro.com
www.renovarogroup.com

SOURCE: Renovaro Biosciences



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lunai-bioworks-inc.-retains-american-defense-international-1068784

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
