Lunai Bioworks Inc.: Lunai Bioworks Advances Biomarker Discovery Preclinical Program in Parkinson's Disease, Positioning for Strategic Pharma Partnerships

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Lunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB), an AI-powered drug discovery company and parent of wholly owned subsidiary BioSymetrics, today announced advancement of its biomarker discovery preclinical program in Parkinson's Disease. The initiative leverages BioSymetrics' proprietary Augusta Platform to unlock novel treatment pathways in one of the world's fastest-growing neurological markets. The company is actively positioning the program for strategic partnership with pharmaceutical collaborators.

Parkinson's Disease affects over 10 million people globally, with incidence expected to double by 2050. Nearly one million individuals in the US alone live with the disease, a figure projected to rise sharply due to an aging population. This expanding patient population represents a significant unmet need and a compelling opportunity for therapeutic innovation.

BioSymetrics' approach centers on phenogrouping, identifying distinct patient subtypes using its Phenograph knowledge graph and machine learning engine. This enables the company to stratify patients with greater precision, uncover hidden disease mechanisms, and match subgroups with targeted therapeutic hypotheses. The strategy was recently spotlighted in a Michael J. Fox Foundation webinar hosted by BioSymetrics.

BioSymetrics has developed algorithms and digital biomarkers that can be applied for diagnosis, patient stratification, and treatment response prediction, as well as to accelerate therapeutic development. Its applied AI projects have used large-scale datasets to refine Parkinson's subtypes for precision medicine applications. As Lunai's wholly owned subsidiary, BioSymetrics' Parkinson's initiative spans drug target discovery, validation, and clinical study optimization.

"Our goal is to translate computational insights into actionable biology," said Dr. Gabe Musso, Chief Scientific Officer of BioSymetrics. "By integrating multimodal data and refining phenotypic subtypes, we're laying the groundwork for biomarker-driven programs that can be rapidly advanced through pharma collaboration."

BioSymetrics also contributes open-source repositories and collaborative pipelines for multimodal Parkinson's data analysis, reinforcing Lunai's commitment to both research and clinical progress. The Parkinson's initiative builds on Lunai's broader mission to integrate AI-powered analytics with translational research, accelerating diagnosis and drug discovery across complex neurological disorders.

The company's differentiated model, which combines proprietary neurotoxicity datasets, experimental screening, and machine learning, has earned validation through a competitive STTR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), supporting its translational pipeline.

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks Inc. is an AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company pioneering safe and responsible generative biology. Through its wholly owned subsidiary BioSymetrics, Lunai integrates proprietary datasets, advanced machine learning, and ethical innovation to accelerate therapeutic breakthroughs while safeguarding society from emerging threats.

Investor Contact

David Weinstein

Chief Executive Officer

investors@renovaro.com

www.renovarogroup.com

SOURCE: Lunai Bioworks Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lunai-bioworks-advances-biomarker-discovery-preclinical-program-in-parkinsons-disease-1078119