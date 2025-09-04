Olympus Corporation of the Americas: Olympus Announces Distribution Partnership with MacroLux Medical for Single-Use Urology Products

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corp., a global medical technology company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced today an exclusive global distribution agreement with MacroLux Medical Technology Co., Ltd. to distribute single-use urology products.

The agreement includes multiple single-use cystoscopes, ureteroscopes and suction access sheaths. These devices are used to access and visualize the bladder and urinary tract to diagnose and treat urinary diseases and disorders such as kidney stones.

"We are excited to embark on this new partnership, a synergy that underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing patient care," said Gabriel McHugh, Executive Vice President Surgical and Interventional Solutions, Olympus Corp. "By integrating innovative single-use technology into our urology portfolio, we are enhancing the landscape of urological care for our customers and their patients."

Olympus delivers a broad range of kidney and bladder stone management and non-muscular invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) visualization and access solutions for detection and treatment. With the addition of the MacroLux Medical single-use endoscopes and access sheath portfolio, Olympus can offer physicians increased flexibility and confidence in visualization and surgical precision.

"Olympus is a trusted endoscopy partner for treatment of urological disease and now is uniquely positioned to provide access to a broad range of high-quality endoscopes. This includes reusable and single-use flexible scopes, rigid and semi-rigid scopes, powerful lithotripsy solutions, and gold-standard NMIBC detection," said Glen Branconier, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Urology/Gynecology, Olympus Corp. "We are excited and privileged to provide urologists and health care providers with the tools they need to confidently care for their patients."

The agreement includes distribution in the United States, Canada, countries across Europe and countries in the Asia Pacific region. Countries in Europe include:

UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland)

Ireland

Austria

Belgium

Germany

Netherlands

Luxembourg

Norway

Denmark

Switzerland

Sweden

Countries/regions in the APAC region include:

Australia

New Zealand

Hong Kong, PRC

Singapore

South Korea

"Olympus is a highly respected industry leader that we deeply admire. Our strategic cooperation with Olympus generates powerful synergies, enabling us to combine our respective strengths and accelerate the market introduction of MacroLux's urological disposable endoscopes and access sheath solutions, products that offer clinical value," said Martin Zhang, Chief Executive Officer, MacroLux Medical. "These products may enhance clinical efficiency and help improve patient treatment outcomes. This collaboration also inspires us to continue with product innovation and R&D, delivering clinical solutions to customers worldwide."

The MacroLux single-use cystoscopes offer the following features:

140° field of view





235° up/145° down distal tip angulation





14.4Fr outer diameter with 2.2mm working channel

The MacroLux single-use ureteroscopes offer the following features:

7.5Fr and 8.25Fr outer diameter scope offering





275° distal tip angulation





AutoHold Technology thumb lever control





120° field of view

The MacroLux single-use suction access sheaths are available in multiple sizes to meet various urological procedure needs and negative pressure connection for stone removal.

These products may not be available in all regions. As with any medical device, careful consideration should be given to all applicable labeling, including potential risks and benefits associated with the product.

Visit the Olympus urology product page for more information about Olympus' complete urology portfolio.

About Olympus?

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit olympus-global.com and follow our global LinkedIn and X accounts.

About MacroLux Medical

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MacroLux Medical Technology Co., Ltd. was established in October 2020. A medical technology company specializing in innovative solutions for disposable endoscopic diagnosis and treatment, the founding team hails from leading Chinese medical device companies and possesses more than a decade of experience in the research and development, global commercialization, and production management of endoscopes and minimally invasive surgical instruments. Committed to continuous innovation, MacroLux Medical aspires to provide disposable endoscopic diagnostic and therapeutic solutions worldwide, enabling earlier disease detection and enhanced patient treatment. For more information, visit microlite.cn .

