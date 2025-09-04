Anzeige
04.09.2025 16:18 Uhr
Head-up Display (HUD) Market worth $7.34 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global head-up display market is projected to reach USD 7.34 billion by 2030 from USD 4.20 billion in 2025, recording a CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The head-up display market is driven by the rising need for road safety and the integration of ADAS, as these systems project critical information within the driver's line of sight to reduce distractions. Growing adoption of connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles also boosts the demand for HUDs as a key human-machine interface. Advancements in AR, waveguide optics, and high-resolution displays are enabling more compact and efficient designs. Moreover, expanding adoption in mid-range vehicles and continued use in aviation and defense further support market growth.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=684

Browse in-depth TOC on "Head-up Display (HUD) Market"
175 - Tables
60 - Figures
230 - Pages

Head-up Display (HUD) Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 4.20 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 7.34 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.8%

Market Size Available for

2021-2030

Forecast Period

2025-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, Component, Form Factor, End User, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Limited field of view (FOV)

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing interest in HUDs for electric and software-defined vehicles

Key Market Drivers

Integration of HUDs with ADAS and real-time data

By end user, the automotive segment is projected to capture the largest market share in 2025

The automotive end user segment is set to account for the largest share of the head-up display market in 2025. Automakers increasingly adopt HUDs to enhance driver safety, meet regulatory standards, and improve in-vehicle experiences. Rising consumer demand for navigation assistance, collision alerts, and immersive driving features fuels the widespread integration, especially with the rollout of AR HUDs. The growing penetration of HUDs in premium and mid-range vehicles makes automotive the highest-volume segment. The shift toward connected and autonomous vehicles also positions HUDs as a critical interface, strengthening their dominance in this segment.

Wearable HUDs segment is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

Wearable HUDs are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their portability, versatility, and growing adoption beyond traditional automotive and aviation uses. These devices are increasingly used in applications such as motorcycling, industrial operations, and defense, where compact, head-mounted displays enhance situational awareness and hands-free access to real-time data. Advancements in lightweight optics, AR integration, and connectivity make wearable HUDs more practical and cost-effective. Their ability to serve multiple end-user industries and rising interest in personalized and immersive experiences further drive the segment.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=684

Asia Pacific is likely to hold the largest share of the head-up display industry in 2025

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market in 2025 due to the strong presence of major automotive manufacturing hubs in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea, where leading OEMs are actively integrating HUDs into their vehicle lineups. Rising consumer demand for advanced safety and infotainment features and the rapid adoption of premium and electric vehicles are accelerating the deployment of HUDs across the region. Continuous investments in AR HUDs and compact projection technologies by regional suppliers further strengthen the market growth. Additionally, government initiatives promoting road safety and the large-scale production capacity of Asian manufacturers position it as the dominant region in the global head-up display landscape.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the head-up display companies include Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), E-LEAD ELECTRONIC CO. LTD (Taiwan), BAE Systems (UK), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), HARMAN International (US), Valeo (France), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Garmin Ltd. (US), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=684

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Virtual Production Market by Hardware, Software, Rental Services, Pre-production, Production, Post-production, Movies, Television Series, Commercial Advertisements, Online Videos, Events, Theatres, Music Concerts - Global Forecast to 2030

Mining Automation Market by Offering (Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks, Autonomous Drilling Rigs, Underground LHD Loaders, Tunneling Equipment, Smart Ventilation Systems), Software (Remote Monitoring, Asset Management System) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/head-up-display-hud-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/head-up-display.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/head-up-display-hud-market-worth-7-34-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302546342.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
