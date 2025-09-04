Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market FY 2025-30 Value to Reach USD 1,200 Billion by 2030, Driven by Aircraft Deliveries, Defense Investments, and Sustainability Trends: MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market was valued at around USD 936 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,200 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of about 4% during 2025-30. The industry's growth is largely driven by the rising demand for commercial aircraft, defense modernization programs, and increased investments in the space sector.

From passenger aircraft engines to military fighter jet components and satellite launch systems, the market's scope spans across multiple end-users. Airbus, for instance, delivered 61 commercial jets in April 2024 compared to 54 in April 2023, underscoring how fleet expansion is fueling demand for aerospace parts.

Why Is the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Expanding So Rapidly?

The aerospace sector is undergoing a surge in demand for engines, avionics, aerostructures, and interiors. Rising global passenger traffic is compelling airlines to place record orders for new planes. Simultaneously, governments are investing heavily in fighter jets to strengthen air defense.

For example, in 2024 Israel signed a USD 5.2 billion deal with Boeing to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets, while France placed a USD 5.5 billion order with Dassault Aviation for 42 fighter jets, with Thales, Safran, and MBDA as component suppliers. These deals directly stimulate the aerospace parts ecosystem, creating ripple effects across the supply chain.

The space economy is another strong growth driver. In 2024, SpaceX secured a USD 733 million contract from the US military to launch nine satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO). Such projects fuel demand for advanced parts like propulsion systems, sensors, and insulation materials.

Market Dynamics:

How Does Air Travel Fuel Aerospace Parts Demand?

Air travel demand is climbing steeply, especially in emerging economies. India reached a milestone of over half a million passengers traveling in a single day in November 2024, even outside the festive season. This surge pushes airlines to expand fleets and accelerate aircraft orders.

At the same time, more flying hours mean greater wear and tear, which leads to frequent part replacements and maintenance cycles. Airlines like SpiceJet are adding 10 new aircraft to their fleets by the end of 2024, further amplifying demand for engines, communication systems, and cabin interiors.

What Opportunities Are Emerging for Aerospace Parts Manufacturers?

Sustainability has become a defining opportunity in the market. Airlines are under pressure to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. Manufacturers are turning to lightweight composites, carbon fiber, and 3D printing to produce eco-friendly, durable parts.

3D printing not only reduces weight but also eliminates the need for bolts and fasteners, improving efficiency. For suppliers, this trend offers a lucrative opportunity to align with airlines' sustainability goals while driving revenue growth.

What Challenges Could Limit Market Growth?

The fluctuating prices of raw materials such as titanium, steel, and composites pose major risks. These materials are globally sourced and sensitive to supply chain disruptions, wars, and trade restrictions.

For instance, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the US temporarily removed steel import taxes from Ukraine, which lowered prices briefly. However, the continued war soon disrupted supply and drove costs back up. This volatility impacts inventories and margins for aerospace part manufacturers.

What Market Trends Are Defining the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Industry?

The most prominent trend is the rise of 3D-printed aerospace parts. From turbines to cabin interiors, 3D printing reduces part weight by nearly 55% compared to metals. Boeing announced tests in 2024 on its Apache attack helicopter with a fully 3D-printed rotor system, highlighting the shift toward additive manufacturing.

Light weighting also translates into sustainability benefits. Reducing just one kilogram in aircraft weight results in 25 tons less CO2 emissions over its lifetime. This dual advantage - lower costs and eco-friendliness - is making 3D printing central to the industry's future.

How is the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Industry segmented?

By Product

Engines (38% share): The largest and most expensive component, valued at USD 25-45 million per engine depending on type. Engines also require the most frequent maintenance and part replacements.

The largest and most expensive component, valued at depending on type. Engines also require the most frequent maintenance and part replacements. Aero Structures

Cabin Interiors

Avionics

Insulation Components

Other Ancillary Equipment

By End User

Commercial Aircraft (51% share): Dominant segment due to rising passenger and cargo traffic. According to IATA, air cargo grew by 17% in Asia-Pacific in 2024.

Dominant segment due to rising passenger and cargo traffic. According to IATA, air cargo grew by 17% in Asia-Pacific in 2024. Business Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Space Rockets

Others

Which Regions Lead the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market?

By Region

North America

Europe:

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

North America holds the largest market share at 41%, supported by strong passenger volumes, leading manufacturers like Boeing and General Electric, and massive defense spending. The US alone manages over 45,000 daily flights carrying nearly 2.9 million passengers, according to the Air Traffic Organization (2024).

The region's defense budgets also ensure strong demand for fighter jets and military aircraft. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth market, driven by rising air travel, fleet expansions, and increasing investments in aerospace manufacturing hubs in China and India.

Who are Largest Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Companies Globally?

The market is competitive and dominated by global giants, including:

Boeing

Airbus

Derco

RTX

Northrop Grumman

General Electric Aerospace

Honeywell

Rolls Royce PLC

Safran

Thales Group

Collins Aerospace

L3Harris Technologies

MTU Aero Engines

Intrex Aerospace

BAE Systems

Others

These players are focusing on M&A, capacity expansion, and R&D investments to maintain competitiveness. In 2024, Honeywell invested USD 84 million in its Kansas aerospace facility to expand avionics production, while Lockheed Martin's Derco subsidiary expanded in Texas with a focus on 3D printing.

What's Included in the Report?

What is the current size of the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market?

What drives the growth of this market?

Which product segment leads the market?

Which end-user segment shows maximum demand?

Which region holds the largest market share?

What role does sustainability play in this market?

What challenges does the market face?

What is the biggest trend shaping the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What opportunities lie ahead in this market?

