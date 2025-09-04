Black Hollow Sun I (185 MWp), the first phase of a larger solar project, starts delivering electricity to Platte River Power Authority.

ContourGlobal is also constructing the second phase of the project, BHS II, which will add 139 MWp and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Together, BHS I and BHS II will constitute the largest photovoltaic installation in Northern Colorado, with an expected annual production of nearly 608 GWh of clean electricity, enough to power more than 73,000 homes.

ContourGlobal announced today the start of operations at Black Hollow Sun I (BHS I), a 185 MWp solar photovoltaic facility located near the Town of Severance, Colorado.

BHS I ContourGlobal's first operating renewable plant in the United States

BHS I represents ContourGlobal's first operating renewable plant in the United States and the initial phase of the Black Hollow Sun complex, which will also include BHS II (139 MWp). When fully completed in 2026, the power complex will reach a total capacity of 324 MWp, making it Northern Colorado's largest solar project and Platte River's largest contracted solar asset.

Once fully operational, the complex will produce around 608 GWh of clean energy each year, which will be delivered to Platte River Power Authority, the community-owned utility serving Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park, and Longmont. This is enough clean electricity to power more than 73,0001 homes in Northern Colorado while avoiding almost 450,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions each year2

This milestone marked a highlight of ContourGlobal's 20th anniversary celebrations, underscoring both its origins in the U.S. two decades ago and its commitment to becoming a predominantly renewable Independent Power Producer (IPP) also through other relevant investments in the Country.

"The start of operations at Black Hollow Sun I is a pivotal moment for ContourGlobal, marking our first U.S. renewable plant to reach operational state, and especially meaningful as we celebrate our 20th anniversary since the company was incorporated in the U.S.," commented Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of ContourGlobal. "This project, together with Black Hollow Sun II targeted for completion by the end of 2026, exemplifies our strategy to deliver clean, reliable power while strengthening our commitment to local communities and partners such as Platte River Power Authority"

ContourGlobal's commitment to U.S. Energy

As part of its 20-year presence in the U.S. energy, ContourGlobal is using American-manufactured solar modules supplied by its partner Qcells, which is also providing its integrated EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) solutions for this project.

The completion of BHS I adds 185 MWp of new renewable capacity to ContourGlobal's overall U.S. portfolio, which now totals 2.8 GW of power generation capacity in operation, under construction or in late-stage of development

The company's current operational portfolio (1.5 GW) also includes a thermal fleet of 10 plants located in California, New Mexico and Texas, as well as a light fuel oil plant in Connecticut.

ContourGlobal's planned renewable capacity in the US includes an additional 1 GW of solar PV and 0.3 GW of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects at various stages of maturity, from late development to advanced construction.

Clean energy with positive local impact

The BHS I facility, located in Weld County, near the Town of Severance and only about 16 miles east of Fort Collins, is the first phase of the larger Black Hollow Sun complex, originally developed by Hanwha Renewables and acquired by ContourGlobal earlier this year.

Utility-scale solar projects like BHS I generate significant local benefits by engaging hundreds of skilled workers and regional partners during each construction phase. For BHS I, the construction period created approximately 450 direct jobs and 250 indirect jobs, strengthening the local economy through partnerships with contractors, suppliers, and service providers across the region.

With BHS I now proceeding to commercial operation, construction on BHS II (139 MWp) is well underway. Both phases were designed to integrate seamlessly through shared infrastructure, optimizing land use and technical efficiency. BHS II is expected to begin operations by end of 2026.

ContourGlobal is actively committed to becoming an active member of the local community and recently supported the Severance Days Festival, held August 22-24, organized by the Town of Severance.

About ContourGlobal ContourGlobal, a KKR Company, led by CEO Antonio Cammisecra, is an established Independent Power Producer (IPP) developing, acquiring and operating electricity generation and storage assets worldwide. The company currently manages 5.3 GW of installed capacity across different power generation technologies and asset categories, with an additional 1 GW of renewables under construction and a further 9.8 GW under development. The operational footprint of the company extends to 18 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America. The company has committed to speed up the decarbonization of its portfolio with a sustainable transition of its thermal fleet, the repowering of existing renewable assets and the organic development of new renewable projects. ContourGlobal boasts 20 years of a strong collaboration with communities, institutions and customers that benefit from its electricity supply through long-term contracts or innovative PPAs, coupled with energy management solutions.

1 Based on an estimated 8,304 kWh annual energy needs of the typical Colorado households.

2 Value expressed in metric tons based the most updated grid emission data and Colorado Clean Energy Plan reporting methods.

