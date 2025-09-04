Telehandler Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The telehandler market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to the rising construction and infrastructure development activities, increasing adoption in agriculture for material handling.

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, "Telehandler Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 8.42 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 15.59 Billion by the end of 2032. The growing rental equipment market enables firms to use telehandlers without large capital investments, broadening adoption across construction, agriculture, and logistics.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/telehandlers-market

Telehandler Market Dynamics:

The telehandler market is experiencing strong growth, primarily driven by the surge in global construction and infrastructure development projects, especially in emerging economies. These versatile machines are increasingly used for lifting and material handling across building sites due to their reach, load capacity, and adaptability to various attachments. Another major driver is the rising mechanization in agriculture, where telehandlers are replacing traditional loaders for stacking, transporting, and lifting tasks. In addition, the growth of the rental equipment market allows contractors and small businesses to access advanced telehandlers without heavy capital investment, further expanding market penetration.

A key trend shaping the market is the transition toward electric and hybrid-powered telehandlers, driven by stringent emission regulations and sustainability goals. Manufacturers are investing in low-noise, zero-emission models to support urban construction and indoor applications.

Recent Developments in Telehandler Market

In April 2025, Bobcat, a renowned America-based construction and agriculture equipment manufacturer announced the launch of new telehandlers for agricultural use. The new models TL34.65HF V-Drive, TL38.70HF V-Drive and TL43.80HF V-Drive are all equipped with 'V-Drive' continuous transmission system designed to offer more comfort and productivity.

In April 2025, SANY UK, a leading supplier of construction equipment and machinery announced the addition of a new 7m model to its existing telehandler range. The telehandler comes with a fuel-efficient stage V Deutz engine that delivers 55Kw of gross power and has an ergonomic cab design for operator comfort.

In March 2024, JLG, a top manufacturer of access equipment announced launch of its new telehandler lineup for agricultural applications. The new lineup features models such as AG313, AG519, AG823, AG832, and AG925 covering almost all payloads and ranges required for small to large-scale farms.

Speak to our Analyst: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/telehandlers-market

Major Challenges in Telehandler Industry

The telehandler market faces several challenges that could hinder its growth trajectory despite strong demand. One of the primary concerns is the high initial cost of acquisition and maintenance, which can deter small contractors and agricultural businesses, especially in price-sensitive regions. Additionally, the lack of skilled operators, and the complexity involved in handling multi-functional attachments can lead to underutilization or safety risks.

The market also contends with stringent emission and safety regulations, particularly in North America and Europe, requiring constant technological upgrades and increasing production costs for manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global telehandler market is evolving rapidly, with established OEMs and newcomers alike racing to develop electric and semi-autonomous models to capture the growing demand for low-emission, high-efficiency material handling solutions. Companies such as JLG (Oshkosh), Bobcat (Doosan), Zoomlion, and Dieci are leading the charge by showcasing their latest electric telehandler models at major international trade fairs.

The major players in the telehandler industry include,

JLG Industries, Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation)

Manitou Group

Bobcat Company (Doosan Group)

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Terex Corporation

Skyjack (Linamar Corporation)

Dieci S.r.l.

Liebherr Group

Wacker Neuson SE

Haulotte Group

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

View Full Report: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/telehandlers-market

Telehandler Market Segmentation:

Global telehandler market is segmented into product, type, ownership, height, capacity, application and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into compact telehandler and large telehandler. Based on type, the market is segmented into rotating and non-rotating. Based on ownership, the market is segmented into rental and personal. Based on height, the market is segmented into less than 50 ft and 50 ft & above. Based on capacity, the market is segmented into below 3 tons, 3-10 tons and above 10 tons. Based on application, the market is segmented into construction, agriculture, forestry, mines and quarries and others.

By product, large telehandlers dominate due to their higher load capacity and extended reach, making them suitable for demanding applications in construction and mining sectors.

By type, non-rotating telehandlers lead the market owing to their cost-effectiveness, simplicity, and widespread usage in general lifting and loading operations.

By ownership, rental dominates as contractors and small enterprises prefer flexible, short-term use without the burden of high initial investment.

By height, less than 50 ft segment dominates due to its suitability for most construction, agriculture, and warehouse tasks with optimal mobility.

By capacity, 3-10 tons segment holds the largest share as it balances strength and versatility, ideal for both light and heavy-duty jobs.

By application, construction leads the market due to rising global infrastructure projects and increasing use of telehandlers in building and material handling activities.

Access Free Sample (Charts, Tables & Insights): https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/telehandlers-market

Regional Insights

North America dominates the global telehandler market due to strong construction activities, adoption of broad prices and the presence of major manufacturers such as JLG and Caterpillar.

Which Industries Drive Telehandler Sales in the United States?

Construction, agriculture, and industrial verticals are slated to spearhead the demand for telehandlers in the country through 2032 and beyond. The high versatility of telehandlers makes them an essential in multiple industry verticals dealing with material handling. Growing infrastructure development activity, rising international and domestic trade, and advancements in material handling equipment technologies are slated to help bolster the dominance of the United States in North America. Rising emphasis on sustainability and emission reduction is slated to boost the popularity of electric telehandlers among end users. Presence of a robust construction equipment rental market in the country is also estimated to create new business scope for telehandler providers over the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development in countries such as China and India and increasing mechanization in agriculture.

Strict safety rules in Europe are a significant part due to rapid adoption of electric telecommunications and high demand from construction sectors in countries such as Germany and France.

LAMEA reflects moderate development, driven by the expansion of infrastructure in the Middle East and the new demand in African markets, although it is limited by economic and political instability in some areas.

Explore Extensive ongoing Coverage on Related Topics:

Forklift Trucks Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/forklift-trucks-market

Construction Materials Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/construction-materials-market

Agriculture Equipment Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/agriculture-equipment-market

Warehouse Management System Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/warehouse-management-system-market

Warehouse Robotics Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/warehouse-robotics-market

Industrial Automation Market: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/industrial-automation-market

About SkyQuest Technology Consulting

SkyQuest Technology Consulting is a leading Strategy Consulting and Market Research firm, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and growth consulting services, trusted by CXOs from Fortune 500 Companies, Start-ups, and MSMEs. The company comprises a team of expert research analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports in our database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 40+ industries & sub industries across 25 major countries worldwide, serving global clients across diverse industries. The company specializes in delivering customized intelligence, data-driven insights, and strategic advisory services that enable businesses to stay competitive and make informed decisions in rapidly evolving industries.

Contact Us:

SkyQuest Technology Consulting

1 Apache Way, Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/telehandler-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-0-from-2025-to-2032--skyquest-technology-consulting-302544884.html