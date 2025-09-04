Valsoft Corp: Sadie and Libro Partner to Enhance Guest Booking and Communication in Restaurants

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Sadie, the AI-powered host for the hospitality industry, has partnered with Libro, a leading North American provider of reservation and guest engagement technology, to deliver a fully integrated solution that simplifies and strengthens front-of-house operations for restaurants. This collaboration connects Libro's comprehensive reservation tools with Sadie's 24/7 AI receptionist, providing restaurants with a seamless way to manage bookings, capture missed calls, and improve the guest experience from first contact to final service.

By integrating Sadie with Libro, restaurant operators can now combine real-time online reservation management with AI-powered phone support. Guests can book through Libro's digital channels or by calling the restaurant and speaking directly with Sadie, who takes bookings, answers frequently asked questions, and sends follow-up messages. All activity is synced within the reservation system, helping restaurants stay organized and responsive across every channel.

"Restaurant teams are constantly balancing in-person service with incoming calls and last-minute bookings," said Mitch Bourassa, Partner at Sadie. "By integrating Sadie's conversational AI with Libro's reservation platform, we are giving operators a smarter, more streamlined way to manage guest communication and reservations without missing a beat."

This offering helps restaurants increase booking volume, reduce missed calls, and alleviate staff workload-particularly during peak hours and outside of regular business times. With support for prepayments, secure deposits, and waitlists, the platform also gives restaurants more control over guest flow and revenue optimization.

"We're excited to partner with Sadie and extend the value of Libro's platform to help restaurants operate more efficiently," said Lorne Schwartz, President at Libro. "Together, we are supporting operators with technology that enhances guest engagement, improves service, and drives revenue."

About Sadie

Sadie empowers hospitality businesses with AI-driven solutions that streamline customer interactions and free up staff to focus on in-person service. As the AI-powered host for the industry, Sadie delivers seamless, intelligent voice experiences that help venues secure bookings, manage guest inquiries, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Montreal and owned by Valsoft, Sadie is on a mission to transform how hospitality connects with customers-making every interaction effortless, personal, and revenue-generating. For more information, visit heysadie.ai.

About Libro

Libro is one of North America's leading online guest experience solutions, providing restaurants with an affordable, fully branded platform to fill tables, manage reservations, reduce no-shows, engage customers, and elevate the overall guest experience. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform empowers restaurateurs to control the entire online reservation process, retain customer data, and eliminate costly third-party commission models. Headquartered in Montreal, the Libro reservation platform is used by over 3,000 locations across Canada, the United States, and Europe. For more information, visit www.librorez.com.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies with the goal of driving long-term growth and value creation. Valsoft partners with companies to provide operational support, capital, and strategic expertise while allowing them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit. Headquartered in Montreal, Valsoft has a presence in over 20 countries and operates in more than 30 vertical markets. For more information, visit www.valsoftcorp.com.

Media contact information

Thierry Tardif

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

+1 514-799-6679

t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sadie-and-libro-partner-to-enhance-guest-booking-and-communication-i-1068793