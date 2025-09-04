Anzeige
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
04.09.2025 16:30 Uhr
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Appointment of Senior Independent Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2025

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Change in Director Responsibilities

The Directors of JZ Capital Partners Limited (the "Company"), with to declare that in accordance to align with best practice the Company is pleased to announce that with immediate effect, Ms Sharon Parr, Chair of the Audit Committee has also been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Company.

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Ed Berry
FTI Consulting

+44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199

David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

+1 212 485 9410

Emma-Jayne Warden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 745 724


