JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Appointment of Senior Independent Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2025

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Change in Director Responsibilities

The Directors of JZ Capital Partners Limited (the "Company"), with to declare that in accordance to align with best practice the Company is pleased to announce that with immediate effect, Ms Sharon Parr, Chair of the Audit Committee has also been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Company.

