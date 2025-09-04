JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Appointment of Senior Independent Director
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
4 September 2025
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Change in Director Responsibilities
The Directors of JZ Capital Partners Limited (the "Company"), with to declare that in accordance to align with best practice the Company is pleased to announce that with immediate effect, Ms Sharon Parr, Chair of the Audit Committee has also been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Company.
For further information:
Kit Dunford / Ed Berry
+44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199
David Zalaznick
+1 212 485 9410
Emma-Jayne Warden
+44 (0) 1481 745 724