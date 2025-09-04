Parking Management Market worth $12.41 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Parking Management Market is expected to reach USD 12.41 billion by 2030 from USD 7.22 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.4 % during 2025-2030.

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2020-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 7.22 billion

USD 7.22 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 12.41 billion

USD 12.41 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 11.4%

11.4% Segments covered: Offering, Parking Site, End Use, and Region

Offering, Parking Site, End Use, and Region Region Highlight: The Asia Pacific Parking Management Market is expected to be worth USD 3.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

The global Parking Management Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing urbanization, rising vehicle ownership, and the urgent need to optimize limited parking space in congested cities. Technological advancements, such as license plate recognition, real-time occupancy tracking, and mobile-enabled payment platforms, are transforming operations, while regulatory mandates for EV-ready infrastructure and smart city programs are accelerating adoption. These dynamics are fueling strong demand for intelligent, data-driven parking solutions that deliver efficiency, compliance, and enhanced user experience.

On-street parking segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The on-street parking segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the Parking Management Market as global cities digitize curbside operations. Barcelona rolled out the "AREA" system, integrating mobile apps with smart meters and sensors to enforce dynamic tariffs and reduce congestion in central districts. London widely adopted cashless, app-based parking through PayByPhone, which manages a significant amount of spaces and enables authorities to adjust pricing and improve compliance in real time. Singapore replaced traditional coupons with the "Parking.sg" app for all public on-street parking spaces. This allows motorists to pay digitally and extend their parking sessions remotely, while enabling regulators to track occupancy data for improved policy decisions. Similarly, Sydney is expanding its use of license plate recognition technology to enforce on-street compliance and integrate parking with broader smart mobility platforms.

These developments illustrate how countries worldwide are prioritizing technology-driven, user-friendly solutions to manage limited curbside resources more effectively. The integration of real-time analytics, mobile-enabled payments, and digital enforcement tools reduces congestion and creates new revenue streams for city governments. By enhancing compliance, improving space turnover, and offering convenience to drivers, these advancements establish a strong business case for the accelerated adoption of parking management solutions. As cities continue aligning on-street parking policies with broader smart city and sustainability agendas, demand for integrated, scalable platforms is expected to rise sharply, fueling segmental growth.

Commercial end use segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The commercial end-use segment is expected to achieve the largest market share in the Parking Management Market, as retail complexes, office buildings, and mixed-use developments increasingly adopt smart solutions to improve customer convenience and optimize operations. In Dubai, the Dubai Mall has implemented an advanced parking guidance system featuring real-time availability displays and mobile app integration. This system helps manage several vehicles each day and significantly alleviates congestion during peak shopping hours. In the US, several commercial real estate operators, such as Brookfield Properties, are implementing ticketless, app-based parking across office towers, enabling employees and visitors to access seamless digital payments and reservations. Similarly, in Europe, Westfield London embraced a fully automated system using license plate recognition, providing frictionless entry and exit for shoppers while improving turnover rates for retailers.

These deployments demonstrate how commercial operators see smart parking as a value-added service that improves customer experience, optimizes space usage, and increases revenue growth. With rising competition in retail and commercial real estate, parking management solutions are evolving from operational necessities into strategic differentiators, driving robust adoption in this segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the Parking Management Market, mainly driven by large-scale government initiatives and regulatory support for the digital transformation of urban mobility. Singapore's Land Transport Authority replaced paper coupons with the nationwide Parking.sg system, enabling app-based payments and remote extensions across all public on-street spaces, which has become a benchmark for digital enforcement and analytics. Hong Kong rolled out more than 11,000 smart meters equipped with occupancy sensors and the HKeMeter app, providing real-time data to authorities for curbside management and pricing. In Australia, the New South Wales government's Park'nPay program is expanding across councils such as the City of Ryde, offering live availability, ticketless payment, and accessibility-focused features, reflecting the state-level commitment to standardized parking solutions.

Similarly, Seoul is scaling IoT-enabled shared parking integrated into its smart mobility framework, supported by open APIs and real-time information platforms. These developments highlight a strong push by governments to modernize parking infrastructure, improve efficiency, and enhance user convenience. The combination of regulatory support, rapid urbanization, and large-scale technology deployments positions Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing region for parking management solutions in the coming years.

Top Key Companies in Parking Management Market:

The report profiles key players such as Amano (Japan), SKIDATA (Austria), Group Indigo (France), Arrive (Sweden), TIBA Parking Systems (Israel), SWARCO (Austria), Chetu (US), INRIX (US), IPS Group (US), and Precise ParkLink (Canada). These players have incorporated various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions, to strengthen their international footprint and capture a greater share of the Parking Management Market.

