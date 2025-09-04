Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
WKN: A40A5D | ISIN: US91532F1021
NASDAQ
04.09.25 | 16:22
8,980 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 16:38 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Appoints Craig McIntyre as Vice President of Enterprise Sales

Veteran drone executive to expand enterprise sales for U.S.-made components

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Unusual Machines (NYSE AMERICAN:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced the appointment of Craig McIntyre as Vice President of Enterprise Sales.

McIntyre brings more than 20 years of leadership in sales and business development, including senior roles building drone solutions ecosystems and navigating government procurement. Most recently, he served as Head of Commercial Market Development for Drone Solutions at BT Group, where he oversaw counter UAS and infrastructure contracts, introduced the world's first 4G drone SIM, and launched national drone survey services. He has also founded and scaled multiple start-ups focused on UAV, counter-UAS, and emerging technology markets.

At Unusual Machines, McIntyre will lead enterprise customer engagement for the company's high-performance motors and critical drone components. His mandate includes developing strategic partnerships, supporting the company's expansion of U.S. manufacturing, and ensuring customers have dependable access to the parts they need. McIntyre will report to Stacy Wright, Executive Vice President of Revenue.

"Enterprise customers are central to our strategy, and Craig is the perfect leader to help us capture this opportunity," said Stacy Wright, EVP of Revenue at Unusual Machines. "His background navigating complex procurement processes and building OEM and channel partnerships will strengthen our commercial approach and reinforce the investments we're making in domestic production."

"This is an exciting time to be joining Unusual Machines," said Craig McIntyre, Vice President of Enterprise Sales. "Customers are looking for mission-ready motors and components backed by trusted U.S. supply chains, and I'm eager to build the systems and partnerships that continue to make working with us both seamless and reliable."

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact

CS Investor Relations
investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-appoints-craig-mcintyre-as-vice-president-of-enterprise-sale-1068647

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.