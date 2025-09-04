Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - RS&H, a national employee-owned architecture, engineering and consulting firm, announced that Lisa Robert, PE, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer in October. Robert, RS&H's current Chief Operating Officer, brings 35 years of industry experience to her new role and has been a driving force in the firm's growth, innovation and client-focused culture.

As part of the transition, current CEO David Sweeney, PE, will become chair of RS&H's Board of Directors, succeeding David Gaboury, PE, who will continue serving on the board. This leadership evolution builds on a decade of close collaboration among Robert, Sweeney, Gaboury, the Board of Directors, and the broader leadership team - a partnership that has positioned RS&H for its next era of growth and impact.

Over the past decade, RS&H has achieved exceptional results while strengthening its foundation, driving growth and innovation, expanding employee ownership, launching new charitable giving programs, and delivering on its promise to associates, clients, and the communities it serves. Under Robert's leadership, these priorities will continue as the firm accelerates toward ambitious new goals as part of its next five-year strategic plan, building on an 84-year legacy of delivering solutions that inspire.

Reflecting on their years working together, Sweeney said, "I've watched Lisa lead with vision, decisiveness and a deep commitment to our people and clients. She understands what has made RS&H successful for 84 years and is ready to build on that legacy while guiding us into an ambitious future. Having navigated challenges and opportunities side-by-side, I know the firm is in the best possible hands with Lisa leading the way."

Gaboury added, "After an extensive evaluation process that included external candidates, Lisa stood out as the clear choice to lead RS&H into the future. Her impressive career trajectory and deep commitment to advancing our employee ownership culture uniquely position Lisa to drive sustainable growth and deepen our company culture."

Since joining RS&H in 2010, Robert has led complex, transformative initiatives that have enhanced engagement and advanced the firm's position as a trusted partner in the architecture, engineering and consulting sectors. A licensed professional engineer, she also serves as vice chair of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Design Professionals Coalition, a board member of the ACEC Research Institute, and an executive board member and West Region director for the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

"This is both an incredible honor and a humbling responsibility," Robert said. "I am deeply committed to building upon RS&H's legacy, continuing our growth while staying true to the values that define us: integrity, accountability, curiosity, and teamwork, which are founded in our broad-based employee ownership. We will foster innovation, collaboration, and adaptability to ensure RS&H delivers on our promises to our clients and creates lasting value for our associates and the communities we serve. We are ready for this next chapter, and I couldn't be more excited for what we will achieve together."

About RS&H

Employee-owned, RS&H is a leading provider of architecture, engineering, and consulting services, driven by its purpose of creating tomorrow, together. Rooted in its core values of integrity, accountability, curiosity, and teamwork, RS&H works alongside clients and communities to deliver innovative, purpose-driven solutions that inspire progress and redefine possibilities. With a history of tackling some of the world's greatest challenges, RS&H combines technical expertise with a boundless spirit to create resilient, forward-thinking infrastructure and spaces. Together, we're building a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.rsandh.com.

