Predictive Oncology Inc.: Predictive Oncology and Every Cure Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Pursue Drug Repurposing for Cancer Patients

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug development and discovery, and Every Cure, a leading nonprofit dedicated to identifying and validating new uses for existing drugs, today announced a strategic collaboration to identify and prioritize drugs for repurposing to improve patient outcomes and save lives.

Predictive Oncology has a longstanding commitment to supporting the best treatments for patients diagnosed with cancer, through both proprietary clinical assays and AI-driven machine learning (ML). These capabilities allow for the rapid screening of a drug against a broad range of tumor types, with the goal of predicting a patient's response to an anti-cancer therapy. Predictive Oncology has a long and established track record of supporting various stages of drug discovery and development, enabling drug developers to expand and replenish their pipelines.

Every Cure is a nonprofit on a mission to save and improve lives with repurposed drugs- working to alleviate suffering for more than 300 million people globally who are battling diseases with no approved treatments. The organization leverages AI to identify matches between FDA-approved drugs and known diseases, pinpointing the most promising opportunities for drug repurposing and aiming to deliver treatments to patients in months rather than decades, at a fraction of the cost of new drug development.

"The synergy between each organization's AI assets and expertise are clearly complementary in serving the intended purpose of accelerating drug repurposing while overcoming barriers to these efforts," said Dr. Arlette Uihlein, SVP, Translational Medicine and Drug Discovery, Medical Director at Predictive Oncology. "As Every Cure scales its approach to meet these challenges, we believe we are the perfect partner, capable of generating data on patient tumor response to drugs in a fraction of the time and at far less cost than more traditional approaches."

Every Cure seeks to use data generated by Predictive Oncology, which pairs patient tumor samples with approximately 150 FDA-approved drugs, each of which have been approved for at least one specific clinical indication. This repurposing effort allows for existing drugs to be used in new indications, which aligns closely with the strengths and capabilities of Predictive Oncology's platform.

"The intersecting interests and expertise of our two organizations perfectly aligns with our drug repurposing efforts, seeking to identify treatments to be used when standard treatments options have been exhausted, while also promoting equitable and economically feasible healthcare," said Every Cure's Dr. David Fajgenbaum. "Collaborating with Predictive Oncology on this endeavor not only supports our mission but advances our cause."

"This collaboration on drug repurposing leverages our unique assets and capabilities, most notably our vast biobank of more than 150,000 tumor samples across more than 130 different cancer types," said Raymond F. Vennare, CEO of Predictive Oncology. "Together we believe we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients in need, and we are pleased to be able to assist Every Cure in advancing these efforts"

Every Cure's AI models use knowledge graphs, large language models, and real-world medical data to identify and rank potential connections between existing drugs and diseases. Top-ranked opportunities are then rigorously evaluated by the experienced team at Every Cure, who determine what is needed to bring them safely to patients. In some cases, Every Cure generates additional pre-clinical or clinical evidence and engages with research partners, regulators, and patient organizations to maximize patient impact and ensure treatments reach those who need them. Predictive Oncology's ML models use AI to predict patient tumor drug response, based on wet lab testing which accesses the thousands of human tumor samples and associated data housed at Predictive Oncology's CLIA lab. One application of the platform, which has already been validated and deployed, has been used to identify drugs for repurposing.

About Every Cure

Every Cure is a nonprofit biotech organization committed to unlocking the potential of existing medicines to treat as many diseases as possible. By harnessing AI-driven platforms, rigorous preclinical and clinical testing, and global dissemination strategies, Every Cure accelerates the delivery of life-saving treatments to patients worldwide. Every Cure has been profiled on Good Morning America, USA Today, and the Wall Street Journal and selected as both an Audacious Project grantee from TED and a Founder's Prize recipient from Elevate Prize Foundation. Learn more at www.everycure.org.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA laboratory facility. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

