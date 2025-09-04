Anzeige
WKN: A143J7 | ISIN: US0455281065 | Ticker-Symbol: 41J
Frankfurt
04.09.25 | 08:02
28,600 Euro
+1,42 % +0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,80026,60017:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Associated Capital Group, Inc. Update on Voluntary NYSE Delisting and SEC Deregistration

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- as previously disclosed in our August 15, 2025 announcement, Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: AC) ("AC" or the "Company") is voluntarily delisting its Class A common stock ("common stock") from the NYSE and deregistering under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). AC filed Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 25, 2025. The last day of trading in AC's common stock on the NYSE will be September 4, 2025, when Form 25 takes effect. Following the delisting from the NYSE, AC's common stock will be listed on the OTCQX platform and it is anticipated that the symbol will be "ACGP".

AC will file Form 15 on September 4, 2025, after which its filing obligations under the Exchange Act will immediately be suspended or terminated, including the filing of all reports on Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

About Associated Capital Group, Inc.

Associated Capital Group, Inc., based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. ("GCIA"). We have also earmarked proprietary capital for our direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The direct investment business is developing along several core pillars including Gabelli Private Equity Partners, LLC ("GPEP"), formed in August 2017 with $150 million of authorized capital as a "fund-less" sponsor. We also created Gabelli Principal Strategies Group, LLC ("GPS") in December 2015 to pursue strategic operating initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include words or phrases such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "believe," "would" and words and phrases of similar import. The forward looking statements in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of the Company.

Contact:Peter D. Goldstein
Chief Legal Officer
(914) 921-7774

For further information please visit
www.Associated-Capital-Group.com

