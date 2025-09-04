Associated Capital Group, Inc. Update on Voluntary NYSE Delisting and SEC Deregistration

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- as previously disclosed in our August 15, 2025 announcement, Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: AC) ("AC" or the "Company") is voluntarily delisting its Class A common stock ("common stock") from the NYSE and deregistering under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). AC filed Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 25, 2025. The last day of trading in AC's common stock on the NYSE will be September 4, 2025, when Form 25 takes effect. Following the delisting from the NYSE, AC's common stock will be listed on the OTCQX platform and it is anticipated that the symbol will be "ACGP".

AC will file Form 15 on September 4, 2025, after which its filing obligations under the Exchange Act will immediately be suspended or terminated, including the filing of all reports on Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.

About Associated Capital Group, Inc.

Associated Capital Group, Inc., based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. ("GCIA"). We have also earmarked proprietary capital for our direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The direct investment business is developing along several core pillars including Gabelli Private Equity Partners, LLC ("GPEP"), formed in August 2017 with $150 million of authorized capital as a "fund-less" sponsor. We also created Gabelli Principal Strategies Group, LLC ("GPS") in December 2015 to pursue strategic operating initiatives.

