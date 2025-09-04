Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8S2 | ISIN: US5178341070 | Ticker-Symbol: LCR
Tradegate
04.09.25 | 15:56
47,265 Euro
-0,47 % -0,225
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,96547,21017:05
46,96547,21017:05
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 16:50 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Las Vegas Sands: Drop by Drop Project Grant Recipients Tackle Wetlands Protection and Water Conservation Education With Funding From Sands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Las Vegas Sands:

Las Vegas Sands

As grantees of the Drop by Drop Project - a water stewardship program operated in partnership between Sands and The WASH Foundation - the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) in Macao and Waterways Watch Society in Singapore have conducted work to address wetlands protection, biodiversity preservation and water conservation education in their respective regions.

USJ used its Drop by Drop Project funding on an initiative to restore and maintain Macao wetlands by working to assess their unique biodiversity. The Waterways Watch Society focused its grant work on teaching more than 4,000 Singapore students about important water-related topics through school assembly presentations, learning sessions on outdoor trails and a clean-up at Marina Reservoir with Marina Bay Sands.

As grantees of the Drop by Drop Project - a water stewardship program operated in partnership between Sands and The WASH Foundation - the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) in Macao and Waterways Watch Society in Singapore have conducted work to address wetlands protection, biodiversity preservation and water conservation education in their respective regions.

USJ used its Drop by Drop Project funding on an initiative to restore and maintain Macao wetlands by working to assess their unique biodiversity. The Waterways Watch Society focused its grant work on teaching more than 4,000 Singapore students about important water-related topics through school assembly presentations, learning sessions on outdoor trails and a clean-up at Marina Reservoir with Marina Bay Sands.

In Singapore, Waterways Watch Society's school assemblies and trail learning sessions educated students about water scarcity, sustainability, pollution and monitoring; conservation at home and in the community; the human impact on climate change; Singapore's water management infrastructure; and litter monitoring. More than 450 students also participated in seven waterway cleanups on foot at litter hot spots where they learned how waste affects water resources.

As part of its Drop by Drop Project work with Waterways Watch Society, Marina Bay Sands participated in the organization's Kayak Waterway Clean-Ups, a unique experiential learning program in which participants explored litter hot spots on Singapore waterways. While paddling on kayaks in Marina Reservoir, a primary drinking water source, Team Members picked up litter and learned about its impact on water and wildlife. Marina Bay Sands supported 12 cleanups with 188 Team Members, including a session with resort executives.

Sands' underwriting of the Drop by Drop Project is part of the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program, which guides the company's work to minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable practices in the company's regions around the world.

To learn more about the Drop by Drop Project, visit: https://thewashfoundation.org/dropbydrop/.

To learn more about Sands ECO360, read the company's latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Las Vegas Sands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Las Vegas Sands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/las-vegas-sands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/drop-by-drop-project-grant-recipients-tackle-wetlands-protection-and-water-conservation-educ-1068828

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.