Las Vegas Sands: Drop by Drop Project Grant Recipients Tackle Wetlands Protection and Water Conservation Education With Funding From Sands

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Las Vegas Sands:

Las Vegas Sands

As grantees of the Drop by Drop Project - a water stewardship program operated in partnership between Sands and The WASH Foundation - the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) in Macao and Waterways Watch Society in Singapore have conducted work to address wetlands protection, biodiversity preservation and water conservation education in their respective regions.

USJ used its Drop by Drop Project funding on an initiative to restore and maintain Macao wetlands by working to assess their unique biodiversity. The Waterways Watch Society focused its grant work on teaching more than 4,000 Singapore students about important water-related topics through school assembly presentations, learning sessions on outdoor trails and a clean-up at Marina Reservoir with Marina Bay Sands.

As grantees of the Drop by Drop Project - a water stewardship program operated in partnership between Sands and The WASH Foundation - the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) in Macao and Waterways Watch Society in Singapore have conducted work to address wetlands protection, biodiversity preservation and water conservation education in their respective regions.

USJ used its Drop by Drop Project funding on an initiative to restore and maintain Macao wetlands by working to assess their unique biodiversity. The Waterways Watch Society focused its grant work on teaching more than 4,000 Singapore students about important water-related topics through school assembly presentations, learning sessions on outdoor trails and a clean-up at Marina Reservoir with Marina Bay Sands.

In Singapore, Waterways Watch Society's school assemblies and trail learning sessions educated students about water scarcity, sustainability, pollution and monitoring; conservation at home and in the community; the human impact on climate change; Singapore's water management infrastructure; and litter monitoring. More than 450 students also participated in seven waterway cleanups on foot at litter hot spots where they learned how waste affects water resources.

As part of its Drop by Drop Project work with Waterways Watch Society, Marina Bay Sands participated in the organization's Kayak Waterway Clean-Ups, a unique experiential learning program in which participants explored litter hot spots on Singapore waterways. While paddling on kayaks in Marina Reservoir, a primary drinking water source, Team Members picked up litter and learned about its impact on water and wildlife. Marina Bay Sands supported 12 cleanups with 188 Team Members, including a session with resort executives.

Sands' underwriting of the Drop by Drop Project is part of the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program, which guides the company's work to minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable practices in the company's regions around the world.

To learn more about the Drop by Drop Project, visit: https://thewashfoundation.org/dropbydrop/.

To learn more about Sands ECO360, read the company's latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Las Vegas Sands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Las Vegas Sands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/las-vegas-sands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/drop-by-drop-project-grant-recipients-tackle-wetlands-protection-and-water-conservation-educ-1068828