Hope Church Movement: Survivor Weekend Celebrates 15 Years of Music, Camping and Competition

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Since 2011, Survivor Weekend has been welcoming college students from across the globe for three days of music, camping and competition. Students representing notable universities across the Southwest join teams called "tribes" based on their campus location and major, gathering in Northern Arizona for the event.

Survivor Weekend was designed specifically as a way for college students, particularly freshmen, to have fun and make friends fast at the beginning of the school year. It's hosted annually by Campus Changer Network and Hope Church Movement . Pastor Brian and Wendy Smith are the founders of both Survivor Weekend and Hope Church Movement. Although the event is sponsored by a Christian church, it is not religious in nature. The hosts believe the biggest need college students have is to belong -that's why they welcome students from all backgrounds and beliefs.

"Coming to college can feel like being swept up in a rapid river, pulled along by what everyone else is doing," said Pastor Brian Smith. "Students are anxious to connect and make friends. This weekend isn't just about camping and competition-it's about giving them a place to belong, a tribe that has their back as they navigate college."

There's no question that today's college students are searching for something bigger than themselves to belong to. Research from MIT shows that "belonging uncertainty" is most pronounced during times of transition, like entering college. This refers to the uncertainty students might feel about whether they fit in or belong in a new social or academic situation. Belonging uncertainty can affect how students interpret daily challenges, sometimes leading them to see negative experiences as evidence that they don't belong. This can result in disengagement and poorer academic outcomes. On the other hand, students who feel a sense of belonging are more likely to succeed academically and persist in their courses, majors, and college overall.

Over the past 15 years, Survivor Weekend has been doing its part in cultivating that sense of community that they long for.

"Before, in college, I was going into the battle alone. It was just me and I was isolated. I've got my tribe behind me now," one student from the University of Arizona said. "Now it's going to be awesome because I'm not going into the battle alone. I got my whole tribe backing me up."

This early sense of community is crucial. In fact, the relationships students form within their first weeks of college often shape their trajectory for the next four years and beyond. Studies show that first-year students who feel a sense of belonging report higher levels of academic engagement and better psychological adjustment, making these initial connections particularly important. Survivor Weekend gives students a fun way to form these meaningful friendships quickly.

"Survivor Weekend is exactly the kind of event I wish I had when I was in college," Wendy Smith said. "It's a chance to meet people who can really get to know you and go beyond superficial connections."

The first ever Survivor Weekend was in 2011, reaching students at Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz. with less than 200 participants. Now, the event aims to host over 2,000 students from five cities and 24 college campuses across Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Survivor Weekend has been held at Camp Raymond, a 160 acre Boy Scouts campsite in Parks, Ariz. since 2022. Pastor Brian hopes to continue expanding Survivor Weekend's reach to include 10 cities by the year 2030.

"Looking back over the last 15 years, it's amazing to see how the event has grown," Pastor Brian said. "It started small, but it captured the hearts and minds of students and has kept growing ever since. My hope is that every college student, here and beyond, can find a tribe or community that has their back-a support system that helps them thrive, whether that's through Survivor Weekend expanding to more campuses or other organizations creating similar experiences for their students."

Pastor Brian explores this vision further in his book, Winning the Battle to Belong , where he shares how collegiate churches and ministries can create their own impact events that help students develop a sense of belonging.

Survivor Weekend is constantly evolving to maintain world-class value that keeps students coming back every year. From the opening ceremony DJ set to the muddy coliseum showdown, there is something for everyone to enjoy over the weekend. Survivor Weekend also prides itself on being a completely dry event, emphasizing no drugs, no alcohol and no regrets.

If you would like to know more about or join us for Survivor Weekend, visit survivorwknd.com .

How to Get Involved

Survivor Weekend will take place September 5-7, 2025.

Want to join your tribe? Sign up at survivorwknd.com/register .

Not a college student but still want in on the action? Volunteer as a "Survivalist" - referee games, serve food, give directions, and help make sure competitors have an amazing experience. See details at survivorwknd.com/volunteer .

