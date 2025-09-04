Nedgroup Investments continues to strengthen its presence with the appointment of Denis Skeate to its Client Team. Denis joins from Ninety One, where he served as Sales Director within the UK Client Group, bringing over 20 years of experience in asset management and a reputation for building enduring client partnerships.

This appointment follows a string of high-profile hires, including industry veteran Rob Burdett, who joined in 2024 to lead Nedgroup Investments' international multi-manager business.

Nedgroup Investments' boutique-led approach offers Fund Selectors and European investors access to specialist managers who are unconstrained by house views and empowered to deliver differentiated outcomes. This model continues to attract seasoned talent and investor interest.

"We're not just growing, we're growing with purpose," said Apiramy Jeyarajah, Chief Commercial Officer at Nedgroup Investments. "Denis joins a diverse team that's been deliberately built around experience, integrity, and a shared commitment to long-term client success. His track record and insight make him a perfect fit for our next phase of expansion."

At Nedgroup, Denis will focus on deepening relationships with investors and enhancing distribution across the UK and Switzerland, two markets where the firm has seen accelerating momentum.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Nedgroup Investments at such a dynamic time," said Denis Skeate. "The firm's clarity of purpose, strong performance, and client-first culture are exactly what clients are looking for. I'm excited to contribute to the continued growth."

Denis's appointment comes amid sustained growth in Nedgroup's fixed income offering, with the Global Strategic Bond Fund reaching $134 million AUM in 18 months, driven by increasing allocations from clients.

This latest hire underscores Nedgroup Investments' commitment to doing what it says it will do: delivering high-quality solutions, attracting exceptional talent, and building long-term partnerships with investors.

About Nedgroup

Nedgroup Investments is a global asset manager with over $20 billion AUM and a 20-year heritage. At Nedgroup Investments we believe everyone should benefit from the difference that the best boutiques bring. As an investment-led business, we are dedicated to finding exceptional fund managers and providing the right conditions for them to perform. We foster multi-decade relationships to enable managers and teams to flourish over the long-term offering our clients more choice, better access and deeper alignment with their investments. We champion boutiques. We select the exceptional. We partner for decades

