Oxygen Concentrators Market worth US$1.71 billion by 2030 with 6.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Oxygen Concentrators Market, valued at US$1.20 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.27 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.71 billion by the end of the period. Air pollution and smoking drive up demand for oxygen concentrators due to their role in worsening respiratory diseases like COPD and asthma, especially in urban and industrial areas. High pollution and smoking rates in countries like India and China lead to increased use of these devices. As awareness and early diagnosis grow, demand for oxygen therapy is expected to rise. The report segments the market by type, technology, flow rate, application, end user, and region.

By type, the market for OC is divided into portable oxygen concentrators and stationary oxygen concentrators. In 2024, the portable oxygen concentrator segment holds the largest share of the global oxygen concentrators market. The portable oxygen concentrators (POC) segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing demand for mobility-friendly and user-focused oxygen therapy solutions. Patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and other long-term lung diseases need consistent oxygen delivery, even when away from home. POCs provide convenience, freedom of movement, and the ability to travel, which is especially valued by the elderly and active adults. Unlike bulky stationary units, POCs are small, battery-powered, and often FAA-approved for air travel. The global aging population and rising diagnosis of respiratory diseases are further boosting demand. Additionally, technological innovations have made these devices lighter, quieter, and more energy efficient.

By end users, the OC market has been divided into home care settings, hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. In 2024, home care settings held the largest share of the OC market. Managing oxygen therapy at home is much more cost-effective than extended hospital stays, especially in countries with high hospitalization costs. Patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD or sleep apnea increasingly prefer the comfort and familiarity of home, which boosts treatment adherence and quality of life. Additionally, home-based oxygen therapy helps lower hospital overcrowding and reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections. With the growth of digital health tools and telemedicine, remote patient monitoring has become easier and more efficient. Insurance coverage and reimbursement policies have also supported home-based treatment options. Governments and healthcare providers are encouraging home care to lessen the burden on healthcare systems, while manufacturers are developing compact, user-friendly devices for home use. These factors together have driven home care to the forefront of the oxygen concentrators market.

By geography, North America became the top region in the oxygen concentrators market, driven by high disease rates, supportive reimbursement policies, and a strong home healthcare system. The region has seen a significant cultural and structural shift toward home-based medical care, especially for chronic conditions like COPD and obstructive sleep apnea. Rising healthcare costs, limited hospital capacity, and patient preference for comfort at home have sped up this change. The U.S. leads in adoption because of its advanced healthcare system and early adoption of portable oxygen concentrator technology. Regulatory support, such as FDA approvals, and comprehensive insurance coverage, have further fueled growth. Moreover, North America has experienced quick progress in telehealth and remote patient monitoring, which supports the use of home oxygen devices. Public awareness campaigns, a strong presence of manufacturers, and ongoing innovation in device portability and efficiency also play vital roles. These factors make North America the leading region in this growing market.

The leading companies in the oxygen concentrators market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Inogen, Inc. (US), Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd. (China), TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan), ESAB Corporation (GCE GROUP) (Switzerland), Caire, Inc. (US), React Health (Dublin), Precision Medical Inc. (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), and Nidek Medical Products, Inc. (US), among others. These companies have used various growth strategies, such as launching new products, acquisitions, and expansion efforts, to strengthen their presence and reach in the oxygen concentrators market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands):

Philips has established itself as a leading player in the oxygen concentrators market by offering a comprehensive range of respiratory care solutions, including stationary and portable ones. Its strategy emphasizes integrated technologies that combine real-time monitoring, smart alarms, and connectivity to improve patient outcomes and enable remote management. Philips leverages its strong global distribution network and strategic collaborations with healthcare providers to expand market reach. The company's focus on user-friendly, compact designs helps reduce caregiver burden while enhancing patient comfort. Its ongoing investment in innovation and non-invasive respiratory technologies reinforces its leadership in home and clinical oxygen therapy solutions.

Inogen Inc. (US)

Inogen Inc. has built a strong presence in the market by focusing on portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) designed for active, ambulatory patients. Its direct-to-consumer sales method, supported by digital marketing and home delivery, sets it apart from traditional B2B companies. Inogen emphasizes lightweight, battery-efficient devices that increase mobility and patient independence. Strategic R&D investments promote ongoing innovation, targeting improvements in flow settings, noise reduction, and wireless connectivity. Global expansion and the acquisition of complementary technologies and service providers strengthen its competitive edge. Inogen's patient-centered approach continues to transform long-term oxygen therapy in home environments.

