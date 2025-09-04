Ariento Inc. Reauthorized as a Certified CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization by DIBCAC

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Ariento Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance service provider, is proud to announce its reauthorization as a CMMC Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) by the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC). This reauthorization reaffirms Ariento's continued commitment to supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) in achieving and maintaining Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance.

As an authorized C3PAO, Ariento will continue to conduct official CMMC Level 2 Certification Assessments for organizations seeking certification. This designation underscores Ariento's deep expertise, operational excellence, and unwavering dedication to national security and the protection of controlled unclassified information (CUI) across the defense supply chain.

"We are honored to be reauthorized by DIBCAC as a C3PAO," said Dan Baldini, Partner at Ariento. "This milestone reflects the hard work and integrity of our team, and our ongoing mission to help defense contractors navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape with confidence and clarity."

Ariento has been a trusted partner to hundreds of organizations across the DIB, offering a full suite of cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services. With this reauthorization, Ariento continues to play a critical role in advancing the DoD's cybersecurity objectives and strengthening the resilience of the nation's defense infrastructure.

