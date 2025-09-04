Anzeige
Governance & Accountability Institute: G&A Institute Issues Resource Paper on Asia-Pacific Sustainability Reporting Trends

New Requirements in APAC Countries for Multinational Corporations

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A), a leading sustainability consulting and research firm, has issued a Resource Paper on trends in sustainability disclosure regulations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The new Resource Paper, which is available here, discusses requirements for sustainability reporting in select countries and the implications for multinational corporations operating in the region.

Key findings of the new Resource Paper include:

  • APAC countries are joining a growing list of jurisdictions around the world that are adopting mandatory corporate sustainability reporting requirements, with Malaysia and Vietnam among the early movers.

  • Sustainability reporting regulations across APAC have widespread alignment with international frameworks, particularly the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards S1 and S2 issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

  • The alignment with IFRS signals the prevalence of a financial materiality approach to sustainability reporting rather than a double materiality approach, although China has chosen to integrate double materiality.

"Sustainability-related regulations in APAC are continuously evolving and expanding, with reporting frameworks that are currently voluntary expected to become mandatory over time," said Louis Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder at G&A Institute. "Staying on top of regulatory developments in the region is essential for those corporations that may be subject to APAC reporting requirements."

Coppola added, "G&A is available to help corporations evaluate if and how new reporting obligations will apply to their business and to help prepare a regional reporting strategy that follows best practices."

About G&A Institute, Inc.
Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.

Since 2011, G&A has been building and expanding a comprehensive database of corporate sustainability reporting data based on analysis of thousands of ESG and sustainability reports to help steer strategy for our clients and improve their disclosure and reporting. More information is available on our website at ga-institute.com.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES & INTERVIEWS, CONTACT
Louis D. Coppola
CEO & Co-Founder
Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.
Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14
Email lcoppola@ga-institute.com


Adoption of Sustainability Reporting Standards in Asia-Pacific Countries - A G&A Institute Resource Paper

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Governance & Accountability Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Governance & Accountability Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/governance-accountability-institute-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Governance & Accountability Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ganda-institute-issues-resource-paper-on-asia-pacific-sustainabi-1068836

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
