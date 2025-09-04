Esker, the leading AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO, today announced that Lufthansa Group Business Services (LGBS) has selected Esker Accounts Payable to streamline processes across five ERP systems, enhance efficiency and accelerate growth.

Confronted with the complexities of a diverse IT-landscape, LGBS needed an automation solution capable of unifying its accounts payable (AP) processes across its three centers in Frankfurt, Krakow and Manila. Esker was selected for its extensive global capabilities and proven expertise in integrating with multiple ERP systems. As an international supplier, Esker's AI-driven solution supports multiple languages and currencies making it an ideal fit for technology-minded companies like LGBS looking to scale efficiently while ensuring seamless global operations.

LGBS began its journey with a clear ambition: to standardize and automate its processes. Esker's solution not only drove medium-term process transformation but also laid the foundation for a future-proof design across its AP operations, benefiting teams company-wide.

Looking ahead, the upcoming AP integration with AMOS software will bring additional advantages for LGBS. AMOS is a comprehensive, seamlessly unified software solution that effectively handles the maintenance, engineering, and logistics needs of contemporary airlines and MRO providers all while meeting stringent airworthiness regulations.

"The teams are very happy with the clear dashboards and metrics as well as the tasks increasingly handled by AI," said Lukasz Mocek, Project Lead Senior Process Architect at LGBS. "The collaboration with Esker's Professional Services team for solution implementation allowed us to come up with optimal solutions for complex customizations and other challenges."

Advancing its automation journey, LGBS has recently expanded its use of Esker solutions by implementing Esker Expense Management.

"We're proud to support LGBS in its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology as part of its forward-thinking strategy to deliver exceptional experiences," said Dr. Rafael Arto-Haumacher, Country Manager at Esker Germany. "Today's complex business landscape demands transparency and agility, especially when collaborating across multiple entities. Esker is honored to be a trusted partner in helping Lufthansa enhance and scale its operations with a tailored, reliable solution."

About Lufthansa Group Business Services

Lufthansa Group Business Services (LGBS) aims at providing best-in-class Finance, Revenue Accounting, Human Resources and Procurement services. The organization operates globally, with a parent company in Germany (LGBS GmbH), as well as regionally responsible centers in Mexico City (LATAM), Krakow (EMEA) and Manila (APAC and US). Besides the operational execution, its goal is to increase the efficiency of these processes to generate cost savings across the Lufthansa Group. We are the global service partner for world-class administrative services for the Lufthansa Group. LGBS belongs 100% to the Lufthansa Group.

About Esker

Esker's AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker's Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com, follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.

