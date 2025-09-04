SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform supports organizations to reduce integration complexity and accelerate automation

SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced that SnapLogic has been recognized in The Forrester Wave: Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Q3 2025 report. SnapLogic sees its inclusion in the 2025 report as a reflection of its growing strength in AI-powered automation and data integration.

"For us, recognition in The Forrester Wave for iPaaS is a powerful acknowledgment of SnapLogic's vision and our unwavering investment in agentic integration," said Dayle Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at SnapLogic. "We believe this recognition also reflects the tangible results we are delivering to our customers, helping them automate complex integrations, accelerate enterprise-wide AI adoption, and unlock the full value of their data faster than ever before. iPaaS is a critical part of the Enterprise infrastructure, but it's just one part. I believe with our data integration capabilities, APIM, and agent creation capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to make agentic integration a reality."

SnapLogic's agentic integration platform takes an AI-first approach to integration and automation, enabling organizations to reduce complexity and accelerate automation. With SnapLogic, AI sits at the core of the system landscape, building integrations, connecting all an organization's data and applications, and orchestrating the new world of Digital Labor. Working alongside teams, AI agents enable continuous technical modernization, accelerating business value and minimizing the cost of innovation.

Users of SnapLogic's platform have previously praised it for its advanced data integration features and ease of use, thanks to its low-code interface and responsive customer support.

To learn about SnapLogic's impact and the measurable value it delivers, download the June 2025 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact (TEI) study commissioned by SnapLogic, which found that a composite organization representative of interviewed customers achieved 181% return on investment (ROI) over three years, with payback in less than six months with the SnapLogic Agentic Integration platform.

The full report The Forrester Wave: Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Q3 2025 is available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony.

