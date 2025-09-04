Anzeige
04.09.2025
UREVO Announced its "3x8 Wellness Ecosystem" with Next-Generation Smart Fitness and Wellness Solutions at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UREVO, a global leader in smart personal wellness equipment, debuts at IFA with an exclusive portfolio inspired by its pioneering 3×8 Hours Wellness Ecosystem. This concept reflects UREVO's mission to support users throughout their entire day-including work, life, and sleep-by seamlessly integrating intelligence, fitness technology, and space-efficient designs into one holistic solution.

UREVO launches fitness and wellness products at IFA 2025.

The 8 Hours of Work phase focuses on maintaining activity while working. UREVO addresses this with the CyberPad Series, space-efficient under-desk treadmills designed to integrate movement into the workday without compromising productivity.

The 8 Hours of Life phase emphasizes exercise and recovery. The wellness technology lineup includes items like FoldiMix 5L Pro, a foldable home treadmill that doesn't take much of your living space; and the AI Powered Wireless Recovery Boots, which provide app-controlled recovery programs and heating functions for personalized post-activity relaxation. The product is now available for pre-order on Indiegogo.

Within the 8 Hours of Sleep phase, the ecosystem introduces concept innovations centered on smarter rest. These developments are designed to enhance sleep quality through intelligent monitoring and adaptive comfort technology, extending wellness into the nightly recovery cycle.

Seamlessly connecting all aspects of the ecosystem, the UREVO SmartCoach App serves as an All-in-One Health Center. The app enables users to monitor health data, track workouts, and personalize recovery plans within a single platform. Compatible across the full product line, it combines multi-mode training programs with AI-driven coaching to help users track performance, personalize recovery, and stay motivated-making fitness and wellness management more intelligent and integrated than ever.

Since its breakthrough brought by the SpaceWalk series, UREVO's lightweight treadmill collection, the brand has been leading the market in intelligent, space-efficient fitness solutions. Today, the brand serves over one million users worldwide through more than 30 distributors, with the UREVO SmartCoach App community growing 30% month-over-month.

Join us to experience UREVO's latest innovations at Hall 17, Booth #115 at Messe Berlin, Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2025.

To learn more about UREVO, visit http://urevo.com/.

About UREVO

At UREVO, we believe that every step taken, every calorie burned, and every goal achieved is a testament to the strength and resilience within each person.

Our mission is to bring health, happiness and beauty to everyone, making life more vibrant and rewarding.

UREVO is more than just a brand-it's your trusted partner in personal fitness and a pioneer in promoting a healthier, more beautiful way of living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760765/press_release_image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/urevo-announced-its-3x8-wellness-ecosystem-with-next-generation-smart-fitness-and-wellness-solutions-at-ifa-2025-302543016.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
