AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech Highlights Growing Body of Compelling Data of Ampligen for the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer at Conference in Poland

Latest progress from lead program Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic cancer highlighted at the International 5th Annual Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Care

Ampligen has demonstrated data-driven promise in Progression-Free Survival and Overall Survival in both the DURIPANC clinical trial and an Early Access Program

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 04, 2025thAnnual Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Carehosted by and at Poland's National Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland.

AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels provided an overview of data from AIM's pancreatic cancer Early Access Program and the latest advancements in the Phase 2 DURIPANC pancreatic cancer clinical trial currently underway at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands. The slides accompanying the presentation are now available on the Company's website.

"Ampligen continues to demonstrate its potential for the treatment of late-stage metastatic and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Our growing body of positive data continues to bolster our confidence. This lethal malignancy is a high unmet need. In particular, the Progression-Free Survival and Overall Survival - which are the gold standards for drug approval - seen in the clinical data demonstrated to date underscore our strong belief in the potential," AIM ImmunoTech CEO Thomas K. Equels stated. "I am pleased to be a part of this gathering of global regulatory leaders, world-renowned oncologists and biopharma industry to share this important progress with Ampligen and highlight its potential in late-stage pancreatic cancer. We look forward to advancing its development and remain committed to bringing it to patients in desperate need and without real hope."

AIM's drug Ampligen is currently being tested in an ongoing Phase 2 DURIPANC clinical study evaluating the combination therapy of Ampligen and AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab in the treatment of late-stage metastatic pancreatic cancer patients). Ampligen has patent protection for such a combination therapy in the United States through 2039, and US and EU orphan drug designations that will grant market protections for an approved drug.

For more information on Ampligen and to stay up to date with the latest advancements, please visit the Company's website, aimimmuno.com.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen®and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

