Recognition by the Television Academy Highlights the Breakthrough Innovation of JPEG XS and the Achievement of the Entire intoPIX team.

intoPIX proudly announces that it has been honored by the Television Academy with a 2025 Engineering, Science Technology Emmy® Award. intoPIX has been recognized with this prestigious award for the creation of JPEG XS, a revolutionary compression format that is transforming the media and broadcast industry.

JPEG XS: The Emmy®-Awarded Game-Changer for Broadcast and Beyond

Co-created by intoPIX, JPEG XS breaks away from the traditional codec race for maximum compression. Instead, it opens a new path: delivering visually lossless quality with ultra-low latency and minimal complexity, while drastically reducing bandwidth. By efficiently replacing uncompressed video from HD to 8K and beyond, JPEG XS removes long-standing barriers in networks, workflows, and infrastructures-accelerating the transition to IP and cloud-based production. This blue ocean strategy has made JPEG XS a game-changing enabler for real-time broadcast, live production, post-production, professional AV, and data center video processing.

"This Emmy® Award is an extraordinary recognition for intoPIX and our team," said Gaël Rouvroy, CEO and co-founder of intoPIX. "Since the very beginning, our mission has been to push the limits of video compression, combining the highest quality with the lowest latency and complexity. With JPEG XS, intoPIX proposes a true-blue ocean strategy: not competing in the traditional race for ever-higher compression ratios, but instead opening a new direction focused on lower power, lower complexity, and lossless quality to efficiently replace uncompressed video. Today, JPEG XS is enabling broadcasters, studios, and innovators around the world to rethink their workflows, from HD to 8K live production, and to create new possibilities for the future of media."

Celebrating Team Excellence and a Second Emmy®

This recognition also marks the second Emmy® received by intoPIX, following an earlier award for its work on JPEG 2000 in 2014, underlining the company's long-standing contribution to video innovation. Above all, it celebrates the talent, passion, and relentless efforts of the entire intoPIX team who made this achievement possible. Today, intoPIX offers a complete range of JPEG XS IP cores and SDKs, enabling innovators to seamlessly integrate the standard into their products, workflows, and cloud-based applications.

A Growing Media Production Ecosystem Around JPEG XS

The Emmy® Award also reflects the strength of the entire JPEG XS ecosystem. Over the years, a large number of leading industry players have embraced JPEG XS in their products to build new workflows, recognizing its ability to power low-latency media production with exceptional image quality and efficiency. From broadcast equipment manufacturers to software vendors and cloud service providers, the adoption of JPEG XS is driving a new era of interoperable, real-time video production in studios and data-centers.

This achievement is also shared with our many technology partners, including the JPEG Committee, the broadcasters, and leading industry associations such as VSF, AIMS and SMPTE, who are continuously enhancing media workflows with JPEG XS and open standards.

It also demonstrates the strength of an international ecosystem where technology providers, broadcasters, and standardization bodies work hand in hand to deliver new levels of efficiency and interoperability to media workflows.

Celebrating Industry Achievements Together

intoPIX also warmly congratulates the Video Services Forum (VSF), the European Broadcast Union (EBU) and the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) for being recognized with an Emmy® Award this year for the creation of the ST 2110 Suite of Standards. Together with JPEG XS, this milestone further reinforces the industry's collective efforts to shape the future of professional media over IP.

The Engineering, Science Technology Emmy Awards honor individuals, companies, or organizations for innovations so extensive or innovative that they materially impact the production, recording, transmission, or reception of television and elevate the storytelling process.

On October 14, at this year's ceremony, Dr. Gael Rouvroy, CEO. and Director of Technology at intoPIX, will accept in North Hollywood, CA the Emmy statuette on behalf of the entire team.

About intoPIX

Since 2006, intoPIX creates and licenses cutting-edge image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software designed to handle more pixels, preserve video quality with zero latency, reduce costs and power consumption, and simplify storage and connectivity. Passionate about enhancing the image experience, we empower new imaging workflows and devices by enabling HD/4K/8K video at lower costs, replacing uncompressed video while ensuring the highest quality with the lowest latency.

