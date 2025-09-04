Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 17:14 Uhr
DriveNets Will Demonstrate Its Expertise and AI Ethernet Solution at the AI Infra Summit

  • Learn why fabric-scheduled Ethernet delivers the highest performance AI back-end fabric solution
  • Explore DriveNets Network Cloud-AI - the highest-performance back-end fabric for any AI application

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, will participate in the AI Infra Summit, taking place September 9-11, 2025 in Santa Clara, CA. DriveNets will showcase Network Cloud-AI, its Ethernet-based AI networking solution, and will also participate in an expert panel session on network technology advancements.

DriveNets Logo

Attendees can stop by booth 702 to explore DriveNets' Network Cloud-AI - the market's highest performance Ethernet-based AI networking solution. Highlights of DriveNets Network Cloud-AI include:

  • Proven to deliver InfiniBand-level network performance
  • Fastest time to first token - achieved with simplified end-to-end deployment and with minimal fine-tuning needed to optimize workload performance
  • Delivers converged AI networking solution in a single fabric - AI frontend, backend, and storage networking
  • Supports any GPU, any optics, and any NIC

DriveNets will also join a panel of experts to discuss the topic, "Transformative Advancements in Scale-up, Scale-out, Scale-in, and Scale-across Networks." The panel will take place on September 10th at 2:40 pm and will feature:

  • Dudy Cohen, VP Product Marketing, DriveNets
  • Ashwin Gumaste, Principal Architect Azure Network Hardware, Microsoft
  • David Lazovsky, Co-Founder & CEO, Celestial AI
  • Charlie Fu, Technical Director, High-Speed Optical Interconnect, Amphenol
  • Moderator - Kurtis Bowman, Director of Architecture & Strategy, AMD

In this panel, Dudy Cohen will explain how fabric-scheduled Ethernet delivers the highest performance AI back-end fabric solution.

Throughout the event, DriveNets will explore common questions and optimal solutions for organizations who are building large AI clusters, including:

  • What is the highest-performance back-end fabric solution?
    By combining the scalability of standard Ethernet with the high-performance of scheduled-fabric, DriveNets Network Cloud-AI delivers unmatched networking performance at any scale and with an optimal cost structure. Featuring low-packet-loss network architectures. Built on DriveNets' Fabric-Scheduled Ethernet (FSE) architecture, the solution ensures predictable, lossless backend connectivity, delivering significant improvement in job completion times (JCT) for AI workloads.

  • How does DriveNets deliver the fastest time to first token?
    DriveNets' solution is based on fabric-scheduled Ethernet that is based on a predictable, lossless fabric and enables minimum deployment fine-tuning to ensure optimized AI workload performance.

    In addition, DriveNets Deployment Infrastructure Services (DIS) supports AI cluster architecture design and end-to-end physical installations that accelerate deployment time while maximizing infrastructure performance.

  • What is a unified AI networking solution?
    A unified networking solution, like DriveNets Network Cloud-AI, supports AI back-end fabric, front-end fabric, and storage networking, all in one high-performance networking solution.

    Backend networking in AI clusters refers to the interconnect infrastructure that facilitates internal communication between AI GPUs within a data center.

    Frontend networking in AI/HPC clusters refers to the network infrastructure that manages external data traffic between AI workloads and users, applications, or other services. It connects the AI cluster to the broader data center, cloud services, or enterprise systems. Frontend networking must provide high bandwidth, low latency, and secure connectivity to ensure seamless interaction between AI models and end-users or business applications.

    Storage networking in AI clusters is responsible for handling the massive data transfer between the AI compute nodes and external storage systems. Unlike typical HPC implementations, this is a critical infrastructure for AI workloads, as this traffic is intense, and insufficient performance of the storage fabric will result in poor overall workload performance.

    DriveNets Network Cloud-AI provides a unified solution for both networking fabrics, sharing the same Ethernet-based technology, architecture and actual implementation with the back-end fabric.

Meet with DriveNets
AI Infra Summit attendees interested in learning more about Network Cloud-AI can book a meeting at the event with the experts from DriveNets here.

About DriveNets
DriveNets is a leader in high-scale networking solutions for service providers and AI infrastructures. The company created a radical new way to build networks that substantially improves the network's economic model and optimizes network utilization and efficiency.

DriveNets' Network Cloud-AI, which was introduced to the market in 2023, provides the highest-performance Ethernet-based AI networking solution and the best Ethernet alternative to InfiniBand. The solution is used by Hyperscalers, NeoClouds, and Enterprises worldwide. Learn more at https://www.drivenets.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657406/5492148/DriveNets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drivenets-will-demonstrate-its-expertise-and-ai-ethernet-solution-at-the-ai-infra-summit-302546747.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
