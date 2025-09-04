Biocodex, a French family-owned pharmaceutical pioneer in microbiota research for over 70 years, announces a strategic equity investment of €11 million in MRM Health, a Belgian clinical-stage biotech developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics for inflammatory diseases and immune-oncology. The total partnership could reach approximately €30 million, reflecting Biocodex's long-term commitment to advancing new therapeutic approaches.

MRM Health's €55 million Series B round was led by Biocodex, with strong participation from ATHOS, new investor BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity, and existing investors SFPIM (Belgium's sovereign wealth fund), Ackermans van Haaren (AvH), OMX Ventures Europe (OMX), and Qbic II.

MRM Health is developing innovative treatments based on the human microbiome to address major diseases such as Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, autoimmune disorders, and certain cancers. Its lead asset, the flagship molecule MH002, has completed successful Phase IIa clinical trials in both ulcerative colitis and the rare disease indication of pouchitis. The company's exclusive CORAL® technology platform leverages a rational, AI-driven approach to design, optimize, and manufacture live microbial consortia as a single active substance-meeting the industry's highest standards for reproducibility and tolerability.

"This investment reflects our vision for innovation, deeply rooted in our historical area of expertise. By combining our longstanding experience in microbiota with breakthrough live biotherapeutic approaches, we are strengthening our ability to deliver concrete solutions for patients," said Nicolas Coudurier, CEO of Biocodex.

"We are proud to welcome Biocodex as both lead investor in our €55 million Series B and as a strategic partner, investing in our manufacturing capabilities and early-stage programs. This major commitment is strong validation of our CORAL® platform, giving us a unique edge in developing potent, resilient, and scalable microbiome-based therapeutics," said Sam Possemiers, CEO of MRM Health.

About Biocodex

Biocodex is an independent French pharmaceutical company present in over 100 countries. A pioneer in microbiota research, Biocodex develops innovative healthcare solutions in microbiota, women's health, rare diseases, and common health conditions.

About MRM Health

MRM Health is a clinical-stage biotech developing innovative, microbiome-based Live Biotherapeutic Products for chronic inflammatory diseases with high unmet needs, using its exclusive CORAL® technology platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904987359/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Monet Agency - Florence Desremaux Mélanie Da Rui

rpbiocodex@monet-rp.com +33 1 45 63 12 43