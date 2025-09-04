Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 17:16 Uhr
BSH Home Appliances Group and ECOVACS Group enter into strategic partnership in the field of robotic vacuum cleaners

  • Strategic partnership between BSH and ECOVACS to develop innovative solutions for integrated floor cleaning
  • Combining the strengths, expertise and experience of both companies to shape the market for cleaning robots
  • World's first built-in vacuum and mopping robot that disappears invisibly behind the kitchen front, presented for the first time at the IFA trade fair

MUNICH, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSH Home Appliances Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of home appliances, and ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a global leader in service robotics, are entering into a global strategic partnership. The two companies are combining their expertise and focusing on joint development to bring innovative and intelligent floor cleaning solutions to market. The aim is to strengthen both companies' product portfolios and better serve consumer needs.

World's First Built-in Vacuum and Mopping Robot

Through this collaboration, both partners will benefit from mutual know-how, technological expertise and expanded market access. The partnership will enable new standards to be set in terms of innovation, quality and convenience in the field of smart home appliances.

"The partnership with ECOVACS is an important step for us in expanding our range of cleaning robots," says Hendrik Kretzer, EVP Division Consumer Products of BSH Home Appliances Group. He adds: "We are convinced that the combination of our many years of experience in developing high-quality home appliances, our understanding of consumer needs, our technology and marketing expertise in the field of kitchen and built-in appliances, and ECOVACS' innovative strength and technological expertise in robotics will create real added value for consumers. We are very much looking forward to working together and shaping the future of floor cleaning robots."

David Qian Cheng, CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS, added: "ECOVACS' mission is: Robotics for All. We are delighted to partner with BSH to bring ECOVACS' robotics and technologies into the kitchen, creating a pioneering new category for the service robotics industry. This strong alliance is built on our shared understanding of consumer needs and commitment to high-quality products. These are two strong brands coming together who are leaders in their respective fields. ECOVACS remains dedicated to driving pioneering innovation across multi-category service robotics to better serve consumers worldwide."

The first product to emerge from this partnership is the world's first built-in vacuum and mopping robot from the Bosch home appliance brand, co-developed with and powered by ECOVACS robotics technologies. It is unveiled at the IFA trade fair and will be available in stores in Europe from spring 2026. It is the first system of its kind to be fully integrated into kitchen furniture. The full-service station is connected directly to the fresh water, wastewater and electricity connections and cleans both the robot and itself. From charging the robot to cleaning the service station, all processes take place invisibly behind the kitchen front. All the necessary modules fit into the sink cabinet, leaving enough space to accommodate standard waste disposal systems.

Further information

Website: https://www.ecovacs.com/global
Press releases: https://www.ecovacs.com/global/newsroom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ecovacs.global/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecovacs-robotics-inc-

About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with a total turnover of some 15.3 billion euros in 2024 and more than 57,000 employees, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The Group's brand portfolio includes global home appliance brands such as Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau as well as regional brands such as Neff and Thermador. BSH manufactures at 39 factories and is represented in around 50 countries.

BSH is a company of the Bosch Group.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS, with products spanning over 180 major markets globally and serving more than 38 million households worldwide, is a global leader in service robotics industry. In line with its mission of "Robotics for All", ECOVACS is committed to creating a stylish and modern lifestyle for global consumers through continuous technological innovation and refined user experience. For now, its diverse portfolio of multi-scenario robotic solutions includes robotic vacuum cleaners, robotic window cleaners, robotic lawn mowers and commercial cleaning robots.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764699/World_s_First_Built_in_Vacuum_and_Mopping_Robot.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bsh-home-appliances-group-and-ecovacs-group-enter-into-strategic-partnership-in-the-field-of-robotic-vacuum-cleaners-302546758.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
