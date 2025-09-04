TurboTenant Featured on 'Trending Today' as Valuable Resource for Landlords, Rental Industry

The acclaimed television series will highlight how TurboTenant has helped more than 800,000 investors nationwide through its user-friendly platform.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / ? TurboTenant , the leading all-in-one rental property management software, will be featured on an upcoming episode of " Trending Today " that will air on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and A&E. This national recognition demonstrates TurboTenant's increasing influence in evolving the rental industry through innovation, education, and user-friendly technology.

"Trending Today" explores and examines global innovation across diverse sectors, including technology, business and development, health and wellness, and luxury lifestyles. The show captures the essence of success with its meticulously vetted deep dives into the journeys of trailblazing entrepreneurs and dynamic businesses.

Among the innovative companies featured on "Trending Today," TurboTenant stands out for the way it's helping to simplify property management for the everyday landlord. The all-in-one platform makes renting out property less intimidating, less time-consuming, and more profitable. Trusted by more than 800,000 investors across the country, TurboTenant assists independent owners in confidently finding and managing tenants.

"At 'Trending Today,' we spotlight companies that are transforming the way people live and work," said Liz Plummer, executive producer of "Trending Today." "TurboTenant stood out to us because of its ability to simplify property management for landlords and tenants alike, combining innovation with accessibility. Their story is exactly the kind of forward-thinking entrepreneurship we love to feature."

Episode viewers will learn how TurboTenant is taking the fear out of "landlording" through artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and hands-on guidance. The platform also helps users at every stage, whether it's creating leases, drafting listings, or learning the ropes through free educational resources. It also offers streamlined tools that save time and reduce hands-on management, helping landlords cut costs and focus on their goals.

"Our mission is to make property management feel empowering, not overwhelming," said Seamus Nally, chief executive officer of TurboTenant. "With AI, automation, and step-by-step guidance, we help landlords confidently say, 'I've got this' from day one. Already, more than 800,000 landlords have saved time and kept more money in their pockets thanks to these tools."

For the last 13 years, "Trending Today" has told stories that span diverse sectors, including consumer products, luxury lifestyles, health, and technology. The show, which was recently recognized with three Telly Awards, has captured the essence of success by diving deep into the journeys of today's most innovative entrepreneurs and thriving businesses.

To learn more about "Trending Today," visit www.trendingtoday.com .

About "Trending Today"

"Trending Today," the acclaimed television series airing on A&E, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, captures the entrepreneurial ambition that drives innovation around the world. Each episode highlights the latest technologies, market trends, and groundbreaking ideas through a thoughtfully selected lineup of inventors, innovators, and thought leaders. Crossing a wide range of industries, including consumer products, luxury lifestyles, health, and technology, "Trending Today" features companies and people who are pushing boundaries and redefining excellence. To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com .

CONTACT

Liz Plummer

Executive Producer

Trending Today

Liz@trendingtoday.com

P: 561.290.9820

W: www.trendingtoday.com

SOURCE: Trending Today

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/%e2%80%8bturbotenant-featured-on-trending-today-as-valuable-resource-for-landlords-ren-1068500