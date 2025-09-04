CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA: PR Made available semi-annual Amendement URD 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Brest, September 4th, 2025 - Crédit Mutuel Arkéa informs the public that the semi-annual amendment of the Universal Registration Document 2024 and financial report has been filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on September 4th, 2025, under number D. 25-0244-A01.

The English version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the company's website at the address below and on the AMF's website:

https://www.cm-arkea.com/arkea/banque/assurances/c_8776/en/universal-registration-documents

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available at the company headquarters: 1, rue Louis Lichou, 29480 Le Relecq-Kerhuon.

About Crédit Mutuel Arkéa Group

As a cooperative and mutualist banking and insurance group, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is composed of the federations of Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest, their local member branches, as well as around forty specialized subsidiaries (Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Asset Management, Arkéa Capital, Suravenir, Suravenir Assurances…). It has 11,500 employees, 2,600 administrators, over 5.4 million members and clients, and reports total assets of €198.4 billion. Leveraging the diversity of its expertise and the uniqueness of its business model, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed to supporting environmental and societal transitions, in line with its status as a mission-driven company. As a key financial partner in Brittany and the South-West, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa relies on its strategic plan "Faire 2030" to accelerate its development and transformation, serving an ambitious strategy driven by a collective of engaged employees and members around a common promise: "With you, with all our strength."

Press contact: Solen Deltour - 06 30 80 38 78 - solen.deltour@arkea.com

Follow Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's news on social media cm-arkea.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mGhqlZpplWmcnG9xkp1ubWZpZmeUw2mam2qVyGpwlZeammtpxm6SbpbLZnJknWds

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93826-2025-09-04-pr-made-available-semi-annual-amendement-urd-2024.docx.pdf