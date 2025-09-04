RAW gives women power in dating: letting them decide which men stay on the platform and which are permanently removed.

With the new feature, women can flag men's behavior directly on their profiles: green for positive, beige for neutral, and red for harmful. Enough green flags increase a man's visibility across the app. Too many red flags, and his account is permanently removed.

Importantly, the system is tightly moderated. Women choose only from a fixed list of flags, ensuring consistency and fairness. There are no open comments, no revenge posts, and no room for bullying.

The result is a dating experience where women feel safer, the best men stand out, and serious daters connect faster. Unlike traditional dating apps where bad behavior often goes unchecked, RAW's system ensures that actions have consequences and respect is rewarded.

RAW also released data showing the most common flags among users. Top red flags include having an ex in the profile (24%), mansplaining (19%), and not texting back (17%). On the positive side, green flags recognize behaviors women value most, including being good at texting (31%), asking questions (28%), and planning actual dates (19%). Beige flags capture harmless but noticeable quirks, such as sending too many emojis (26%).

"These flags appear on profiles and create a new kind of accountability women setting the standard together," said Marina Anderson, co-founder of RAW. "It's about safety, solidarity, and giving the good guys more visibility."

Beyond the feature itself is a broader cultural shift. Women are creating a collective safety net by flagging boundary-pushers, aggressive texters, and men who ignore consent. By enabling women to protect each other at scale, RAW is redefining what safe and meaningful online dating can look like.

