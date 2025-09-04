International Citizens Insurance Expands Leadership Team With Key Sales Hire and New Representatives

Amanda Sharon joins as VP of Sales, bringing nearly a decade of sales leadership and customer retention expertise to drive ICI's continued growth.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / International Citizens Insurance (ICI), the leading international insurance broker, is pleased to welcome Amanda Sharon as Vice President of Sales. Amanda brings nearly a decade of leadership experience from EF Go Ahead Tours, where she most recently served as Associate Director of Sales. In that role, she led and mentored managers and account executives across all U.S. territories, driving a 67% repeat rate and more than 21% year-over-year growth in net repeat sales.

With a proven track record of building high-performing teams, scaling operations, and designing customer retention strategies that deliver long-term value, Amanda will be key in strengthening ICI's sales organization and enhancing client relationships worldwide. Her strategic growth, people development, and operational optimization expertise will further support ICI's mission to connect individuals and organizations with the right international health insurance , life insurance , and travel insurance .

The company has also expanded its client success team with the addition of Lucero Vergara, Michael Bourne, and Jordan Richey - experienced health insurance advisors with deep industry expertise and a strong record of helping individuals and families secure affordable, comprehensive coverage.

Complementing this growth, Nancy Saeteurn has joined as an Account Executive on the global group benefits team, further strengthening ICI's ability to support clients worldwide.

"Our team continues to grow as we serve more international clients each year," said Joe Cronin, President of ICI. "Amanda's leadership will help us sustain our growth trajectory, while the addition of Jordan, Lucero, Michael, Nancy, and Jordan reflects the increasing demand for international health insurance solutions for individuals and corporations."

International Citizens Insurance (ICI) is the trusted partner for global citizens, expatriates, and organizations seeking comprehensive, personalized insurance solutions. Specializing in health, life, and travel insurance, we provide tailored coverage designed to meet the unique needs of individuals and businesses navigating life abroad. Our team of dedicated experts offers reliable guidance and unwavering support, ensuring our clients feel confident, prepared, and fully protected. With a customer-first approach, extensive global reach, and a wide range of high-quality coverage options, ICI stands apart as the premier choice for those who value peace of mind while exploring the world.

