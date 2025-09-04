DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Probiotics Market Hits USD 108 Billion in 2031, Driven by Preventive Healthcare Trends | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by DataM Intelligence, the Probiotics Market Size was USD 71.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 108.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The market trajectory highlights a sustained shift toward functional foods, preventive healthcare, and natural wellness solutions worldwide.

United States Market (2024)

The U.S. probiotics market has solidified its position as one of the most valuable globally, with an estimated value of USD 13.9 billion in 2024. Capsules, sachets, and fortified functional foods remain the dominant formats, with popular strains such as Lactobacillus acidophilus, L. reuteri, Bifidobacterium species, and S. boulardii. Demand is supported by growing consumer awareness of gut health, immunity, and preventive healthcare. Additionally, the U.S. animal husbandry sector increasingly incorporates probiotics into feed, strengthening demand beyond human nutrition. However, regulatory complexity from the FDA, coupled with limited domestic fermentation facilities, means a significant portion of probiotics are imported and then packaged locally. Recent investments-like DuPont's $100 million probiotic fermentation facility in New York-are reshaping domestic production capacity and positioning the U.S. as a future leader in innovation and scale.

Japan Market (2024)

Japan stands out as the largest probiotics market in Asia-Pacific, valued at approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2024. The market is deeply entrenched in daily consumer habits, with dairy-based products-especially probiotic drinks like Yakult-dominating sales. Japan's consumers demonstrate high brand loyalty and strong trust in probiotic science, supported by long-standing companies such as Yakult Honsha and Meiji Seika. Beyond traditional yogurts, Japan is witnessing innovation in dietary supplements and disease-specific probiotic formulations with longer shelf lives, appealing to aging demographics seeking targeted digestive and immune benefits. Culturally, probiotics are positioned not only as functional foods but as integral to wellness and preventive care, giving Japan one of the highest per capita consumptions globally. With strong domestic champions and a receptive consumer base, Japan continues to lead the region in product launches, R&D, and international expansion of its probiotic brands.

Rising Global Demand for Probiotics Products

Probiotics, often referred to as "good bacteria," have gained significant traction across consumer health and nutrition. The increasing prevalence of digestive disorders, heightened awareness about gut health, and the broader acceptance of dietary supplements are accelerating market growth. Consumers are no longer viewing probiotics solely as niche dietary products; instead, they are becoming mainstream choices across food and beverage categories, supplements, and animal feed applications.

Market Segmentation by Ingredients

The probiotics market can be segmented by ingredients into bacteria and yeast. In 2024, bacterial probiotics, particularly strains such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, are expected to dominate, capturing a major share of the market given their wide use in fermented dairy, functional beverages, and supplements. This segment continues to expand due to increasing clinical evidence supporting gut health, immunity, and even mental health benefits linked to bacterial strains.

Yeast-based probiotics, led by Saccharomyces boulardii, are also witnessing steady growth, supported by their proven role in gastrointestinal treatments and rising demand for non-dairy alternatives. Although comparatively smaller in size, the yeast segment is forecast to expand at a healthy rate, fueled by innovation in supplement formulations and growing demand among lactose-intolerant populations.

Market Segmentation by End-Use

When analyzed by end-use, the probiotics market is bifurcated into human consumption and animal nutrition. Human use continues to represent the largest share in 2024, driven by the popularity of probiotic-rich foods such as yogurts, kefir, kombucha, and fortified beverages. The global dietary supplements market, a major consumer of probiotics, is also seeing robust growth as consumers seek convenient daily health boosters.

Meanwhile, the animal probiotics market is emerging as a vital growth avenue, particularly in livestock feed. Rising concerns about antibiotic resistance in animal farming have prompted the adoption of probiotics as a natural alternative to enhance immunity, digestion, and growth performance in poultry, swine, and cattle. This trend is especially notable in countries with stringent regulations on antibiotic use, positioning animal probiotics as a sustainable solution.

Market Segmentation by Application

The application landscape is broadly categorized into food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Food and beverages dominate the market, with probiotic-infused dairy products holding a significant share in 2024. Global consumer interest in functional beverages, ranging from flavored yogurts to kombucha teas, is driving rapid innovation in this category.

Dietary supplements remain a fast-expanding application area, with capsules, powders, and gummies offering convenient intake formats. Growing scientific validation of probiotics for immunity, women's health, and cognitive well-being is further boosting supplement adoption.

Animal feed, while smaller compared to human consumption, is gaining importance as livestock producers increasingly seek natural performance enhancers. The inclusion of probiotics in feed formulations supports healthier herds, reduces disease incidence, and ensures compliance with evolving food safety standards.

United States Market Insights

The U.S. probiotics market is among the largest globally, supported by strong consumer awareness and a mature dietary supplements industry. In 2024, the U.S. holds a commanding share of the North American probiotics market, driven by demand for functional foods and rising use of probiotics in preventive healthcare.

Recent industry news highlights increasing collaboration between food companies and biotech firms to develop advanced probiotic strains. For example, several U.S. based dairy producers have partnered with biotechnology startups in the last three months to expand their probiotic-rich product lines. The supplements sector is also witnessing heightened activity, with mergers and acquisitions aimed at consolidating market positions. These developments signal strong investor confidence in probiotics as a long-term growth sector.

Japan Market Insights

Japan has historically been a pioneer in probiotic innovation, with traditional fermented foods such as miso, natto, and kimchi deeply rooted in its dietary culture. In 2024, the Japanese probiotics market continues to grow steadily, supported by high health consciousness and a well-established regulatory framework for functional foods.

In the past three months, Japanese beverage giants have introduced new probiotic-infused teas and soft drinks aimed at younger demographics. Additionally, cross-border collaborations between Japanese nutraceutical firms and international players have intensified, particularly in developing next-generation probiotics targeting mental well-being and skin health. With government support for functional foods and a rapidly aging population seeking digestive and immunity solutions, Japan remains a vital growth hub.

Key Industry Trends

Over the last quarter, the probiotics market has seen noteworthy trends across global players, with particular emphasis on innovation, partnerships, and sustainability:

Mergers and Acquisitions: Several mid-sized nutraceutical companies have merged with larger global nutrition firms to enhance strain development capabilities.

Several mid-sized nutraceutical companies have merged with larger global nutrition firms to enhance strain development capabilities. Product Innovations: Launches of plant-based, non-dairy probiotic beverages have expanded consumer reach, particularly among vegan and lactose-intolerant groups.

Launches of plant-based, non-dairy probiotic beverages have expanded consumer reach, particularly among vegan and lactose-intolerant groups. Sustainability Drive: Producers are increasingly focusing on sustainable sourcing, eco-friendly packaging, and reduced carbon footprints in probiotic product lines.

Producers are increasingly focusing on sustainable sourcing, eco-friendly packaging, and reduced carbon footprints in probiotic product lines. Next-Generation Probiotics: Research pipelines are shifting toward psychobiotics and synbiotics, targeting not just gut health but also mental wellness and metabolic support.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

The probiotics market is characterized by strong competition among multinational players, regional brands, and biotech startups. Leading companies are focusing on research-backed strains, clinical trials, and novel formulations to differentiate themselves. Increasing consumer willingness to pay premium prices for high-quality, clinically validated probiotics is expected to sustain profitability.

Looking ahead, the market will continue its strong growth momentum, powered by scientific advances, regulatory support, and shifting consumer lifestyles. The integration of artificial intelligence and microbiome sequencing into probiotic development is also expected to reshape innovation in the coming years.

