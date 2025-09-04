DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Fertility Supplements Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 4.74 Billion by 2033, Says DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global fertility supplements market size reached US$ 2.23 Billion in 2024 from US$ 2.06 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.74 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

The fertility supplements market is rapidly transforming reproductive health by bridging the gap between modern lifestyle challenges and consumer-driven wellness solutions. Rising infertility rates linked to stress, obesity, delayed parenthood, and environmental factors have created a strong demand for non-invasive, preventive options before couples pursue expensive treatments like IVF. Fertility supplements are increasingly positioned as an essential part of preconception health routines, with clinically backed ingredients such as myo-inositol for ovulation support, CoQ10 for egg and sperm quality, and zinc and selenium for male reproductive health, gaining widespread adoption.

Global players like Fairhaven Health have built trusted product lines including Fertilaid and OvaBoost, while newer entrants such as Natalist and Bird&Be are reshaping the space with clean-label, personalized capsule packs that resonate with millennial consumers. Meanwhile, e-commerce and subscription-based DTC models are reshaping how these products reach consumers, offering discreet, convenient access paired with fertility tracking tools and educational content. With healthcare practitioners increasingly recommending supplements as complementary to clinical care, fertility supplements are no longer niche, they are becoming a cornerstone of reproductive wellness worldwide, reshaping how individuals and couples prepare for conception.

Key Highlights from the Report

North America dominates the fertility supplements market with the largest revenue share of 43.69% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

Based on dosage form, the capsules segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 29.68% in 2024.

The major market players in the fertility supplements market are Fairhaven Health, Coast Science, Lenus Pharma, Active Bio Life Science GmbH, Orthomol, Exeltis USA, Inc., Bionova, Ovaterra, Vitabiotics Ltd., and Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. Ltd., among others

Lifestyle-linked decline in fertility rates is significantly driving the fertility supplements market growth

The lifestyle-linked decline in fertility rates is one of the most powerful forces fueling growth in the market, as modern habits are increasingly at odds with optimal reproductive health. Rising levels of stress, poor diet, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, and prolonged exposure to environmental toxins are all known to negatively impact sperm quality, ovulation, and overall hormonal balance. For instance, studies show that chronic stress can elevate cortisol levels, which in turn disrupts ovulation cycles in women, while obesity and nutrient deficiencies are strongly linked to reduced testosterone levels and lower sperm count in men.

This decline in natural fertility has pushed many couples to look for non-invasive, preventive measures before turning to expensive treatments like IVF, making supplements a convenient first step. Thus, the major and emerging market players are launching fertility supplements, further driving the market growth. For instance, in June 2025, Phytaphix launched an 'all-in-one' fertility product designed to support reproductive health in both men and women. Fertility Phix contains 27 key ingredients, including a mix of vitamins, minerals and probiotics with each carefully selected based on the latest clinical evidence.

By Dosage Form: The capsules segment is dominating the fertility supplements market with a 29.68% share in 2024

The capsules segment dominates the market primarily due to its convenience, precise dosing, and consumer familiarity, making it the preferred delivery format over tablets, powders, or liquids. Capsules offer better bioavailability and stability of active ingredients such as antioxidants, inositols, vitamins, and herbal extracts, which are often sensitive to environmental factors. Consumers also perceive capsules as easier to swallow and more premium compared to bulky tablets, while softgel capsules allow the inclusion of oil-based ingredients like omega-3 DHA and CoQ10, which are essential for egg and sperm quality.

For women, popular capsule-based products include OvaBoost (Fairhaven Health) and Fertilaid for Women, which blend myo-inositol, CoQ10, and vitamins for ovulation support, while men's fertility capsules such as Conceive Plus Men's Fertility Support and Fertilaid for Men combine zinc, L-carnitine, and selenium for improved sperm motility and count. Capsules also align well with subscription models, allowing brands to deliver monthly pill packs tailored for male, female, or couples' fertility programs, further boosting adherence. With e-commerce growth, capsule supplements are increasingly bundled into fertility kits, reinforcing their dominance. Thus, the capsules segment leads not only because of consumer preference but also due to its versatility in accommodating diverse formulations, its ease of integration into lifestyle routines, and strong representation in recent product innovations.

By Ingredient type The synthetic/blend of natural and synthetic fertility supplements segment dominated the market

The synthetic/blend of natural and synthetic fertility supplements segment dominated the market, having accounted for a revenue share of 89.1% in 2023. These supplements contain a mix of vitamins and natural ingredients to assist in boosting fertility. Selenium, zinc, folic acid, vitamin C, vitamin B6, CoQ1, and Myo-Inositol are among the major synthetic ingredients that are in demand and are easily available.

The demand for natural fertility supplements is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The introduction of innovative products and technological advancements in the health and wellness industry is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment. For instance, in April 2019, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) stated that natural health products with medicinal value are becoming more and more important in clinical research as they are less expensive and have fewer side effects than conventional synthetic nutraceuticals. Chyawanprash (CP) is extremely valuable for international trade and therapeutic purposes. Its numerous preventive, promotive, and curative health benefits are supported by reported evidence, demonstrating that it is an age-old remedy. Widespread utilization of plant-derived products for a healthier lifestyle and minimizing potential side effects is expected to promote the use of natural ingredients over the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global fertility supplements market with a 43.69% in 2024

North America remains the dominant region in the market due to a combination of high infertility prevalence, strong consumer awareness, and well-developed distribution networks. Rising infertility rates linked to lifestyle factors such as obesity, delayed pregnancies, and stress have fueled growing demand for preventive fertility solutions in both men and women. The region also benefits from a mature nutraceuticals industry with established players like Fairhaven Health, Coast Science, Lenus Pharma, Exeltis USA, Inc. and others, which consistently introduce evidence-backed formulations.

For instance, Fairhaven Health's Fertilaid line for both men and women has gained strong traction across U.S. pharmacies and online platforms, while companies like Natalist (backed by Everly Health) have captured millennial consumers with clean-label, capsule-based fertility and prenatal supplements marketed through e-commerce and subscription models. The U.S., in particular, has seen a rise in personalized fertility packs, such as those launched by Bird&Be, offering daily sachets customized for sperm health, egg quality, or preconception wellness.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region in the global fertility supplements market, with a CAGR of 8.9% in 2024

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for fertility supplements, driven by rising infertility rates, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyle patterns that have increased reproductive health challenges. Growing awareness around delayed parenthood, PCOS prevalence, and male infertility is fueling demand for accessible, preventive solutions. Unlike North America, where the market is mature, APAC is witnessing first-time adoption among a large reproductive-age population with rising disposable incomes. Localized product development also plays a key role in India, where brands are increasingly formulating supplements with ayurvedic herbs like shatavari and ashwagandha, while in China and Japan, supplements featuring ginseng and coenzyme Q10 are gaining traction due to the traditional acceptance of herbal medicine.

International players are also expanding in the region such as Vitabiotics has increased its presence in India and Southeast Asia with its Pregnacare and Wellman ranges, while domestic startups like Gynoveda (India) have launched fertility-focused herbal capsules that blend modern science with Ayurveda. The APAC market is further supported by government-led awareness initiatives around reproductive health, creating fertile ground for innovation and adoption. This blend of a large target population, rising health awareness, cultural acceptance of natural remedies, and digital retail growth makes Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing region in the market.

Recent Development in the Market

In June 2025, Phytaphix launched an 'all-in-one' fertility product designed to support reproductive health in both men and women. Fertility Phix contains 27 key ingredients, including a mix of vitamins, minerals and probiotics with each carefully selected based on the latest clinical evidence.

