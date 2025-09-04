Anzeige
04.09.2025 18:06 Uhr
Eureka Launches All-New FloorShine Series at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eureka, the century-old leader in cleaning appliances, is set to make a strong appearance at IFA 2025 with the global debut of its all-new FloorShine wet and dry vacuum series, led by the flagship FloorShine 880. Designed for exceptional cleaning performance and effortless usability, the FloorShine 880 combines a powerful 24,000 Pa suction system, innovative Dual-Direction Self-Propelling technology, and a fully upgraded self-cleaning system.

The FloorShine 880 is engineered to deliver deep, efficient cleaning across every corner of the home. Its 24,000 Pa suction and 450 rpm brush rotation remove dirt and debris in an instant. With the clean water tank positioned directly above the brush, it applies 45 N of downward pressure, making even the toughest stains easy to tackle.

Eureka FloorShine 880

For maximum coverage, it features a 180° flat-laying design that reaches under sofas and furniture easily. The triple-sided edge-cleaning design-allowing the brush to clean right up to the edge on its left, right, and front-ensures no spots are missed along baseboards or around furniture.

Eureka has also upgraded the self-maintenance function. The FloorShine 880 offers 100 °C heated water self-cleaning to break down grease, followed by 75 °C hot-air drying to prevent odors and mold. Together, these features ensure deep cleaning, hygienic washing, and rapid drying for a hassle-free experience. To further enhance convenience, a built-in deodorizing module in the wastewater tank helps prevent unpleasant odors, addressing the long-standing smell issues common in traditional floor washers.

For ease of use, Eureka's innovative Dual-Direction Self-Propelling system provides power assist both forward and backward: a gentle push moves the unit forward, and a light pull brings it back, making cleaning smoother and easier.

The Eureka FloorShine 880 will be available in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain starting in Q4 2025, with a suggested retail price of €579.

*Product specifications, test data, and performance figures are based on internal Eureka lab tests.

*Actual results may vary depending on environmental factors, usage conditions, and maintenance.

*Availability dates and retail prices are subject to change by region.

About Eureka

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuum cleaners, including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, cordless, and robot vacuum cleaners. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. For more information, visit www.eureka.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754493/Eureka_FloorShine_880.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eureka-launches-all-new-floorshine-series-at-ifa-2025-302534762.html

